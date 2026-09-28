LSU Answered 3 Major Questions Against Texas A&M

LSU left Oxford with questions.

Could the offensive line give Sam Leavitt enough time? Could the defense contain another mobile quarterback? And maybe most importantly, how would Lane Kiffin's team respond to its first loss?

A week later, LSU provided some convincing answers.

The No. 10 Tigers dominated No. 23 Texas A&M 35-6 Saturday night in Tiger Stadium, outgaining the Aggies 506-197 and improving to 3-1 overall and 1-1 in SEC play.

Here are three major questions LSU answered against Texas A&M.

Sep 30, 2023; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers offensive linemen Bo Bordelon (67) reacts after a touchdown review in favor of the Tigers during the second half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

1. Can LSU's Offensive Line Protect Sam Leavitt?

For at least one night, the answer was yes.

LSU entered the week looking for answers up front after allowing two sacks against Ole Miss and five against Louisiana Tech. Kiffin even hinted at changes, saying LSU needed to "play better and more consistently up there."

Against Texas A&M, Leavitt wasn't sacked once.

That became even more important after Leavitt injured his hamstring in the second quarter and could no longer rely on his mobility.

"I told the offensive line I might need a little more time because I'm not going to be able to run around back there and make any plays," Leavitt said. "Every one else stepped up around me so that made it easy for me."

The results backed him up.

Leavitt completed 17 of 23 passes for 312 yards and two touchdowns, finishing with a season-best 73.9% completion rate. Jackson Harris benefited most, catching six passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns.

Kiffin joked afterward that the injury "might have been the best thing that happened" because Leavitt had to remain in the pocket and deliver the football on time.

LSU still needs to prove its offensive line has turned the corner, but zero sacks against an SEC opponent was a significant start.

2. Can LSU's Defense Contain a Mobile Quarterback?

This was arguably LSU's biggest defensive test.

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss had just given the Tigers problems with his mobility, and Marcel Reed presented another dangerous running threat.

Kiffin acknowledged that challenge before the game, saying defending Reed required discipline because of Texas A&M's designed quarterback runs.

LSU responded by keeping him trapped.

Reed finished with 10 carries for minus-13 yards and was sacked four times. He completed just 10 of 26 passes for 106 yards with an interception, while Texas A&M managed only 197 total yards.

That was a drastic change from Reed's previous success against Blake Baker's defense. Last season, Reed rushed for 108 yards and two touchdowns against LSU.

"Blake did a really good job of what good coaches do," Kiffin said afterward. "They spend offseasons preparing for a specific game like this."

Reed saw the difference too.

"Things didn't open up like it did last year," he said.

LSU didn't just survive another mobile quarterback. It took away the part of Reed's game that had burned the Tigers before.

3. How Would LSU Respond to Its First Loss?

LSU's response might have been the most encouraging part of Saturday night.

The Tigers had just lost 32-24 at Ole Miss and were staring at the possibility of beginning SEC play 0-2. Instead, they delivered their most complete performance of the season.

LSU led 14-3 at halftime before exploding for 21 points in the third quarter.

The defining moment came on fourth-and-1 from LSU's own 43.

Despite his defense dominating, Kiffin passed on the opportunity to punt. Leavitt found Harris completely uncovered for a 57-yard touchdown.

"That's not how we roll," Kiffin said of nearly choosing to punt. "We go for it. We take shots."

That aggressiveness turned an 11-point game into a rout.

LSU finished with 506 yards, Leavitt threw for 312 despite the hamstring injury, the offensive line didn't allow a sack and the defense kept Texas A&M out of the end zone.

One win doesn't erase every concern LSU carried out of Oxford.

But against Texas A&M, three of the Tigers' biggest questions finally received some answers.

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