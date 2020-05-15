LSU's 51 Student-Athlete Graduates Honored for Academic Excellence in Annual "Tribute" Ceremony
Glen West
For 51 former LSU athletes, Thursday evening kicked off a weekend of celebration as the school honored their academic excellence at the annual "Tribute" ceremony. The athletes will officially graduate from the university on Friday with Thursday's ceremony being used as a way to thank all of the student-athletes for their dedication to the school.
In a press release from the university, a number of high-ranking members of the athletic department took time to thank the athletes for their contributions.
“You are all part of the most unique stole ceremony in the history of LSU Athletics,” LSU athletic director Scott Woodward said. “All of you have overcome obstacles, some greater than others. But all of you now have a common challenge, one that we all share. It may not seem fair to graduate during a global pandemic, because it isn’t. There is nothing fair or normal about this. But it is an opportunity – an opportunity to be at the leading edge of the next phase in all of our lives across the globe. "
A number of former LSU football players returned for their degrees including Cole Tracy, Travin Dural and Christian LaCouture, who's currently serving the LSU coaching staff as a graduate assistant.
Current student-athletes of note were Donavaughn Campbell for football, Skylar Mays and Marshall Graves for men's basketball, Eric Walker, Matthew Beck and Aaron George for baseball, Kennedi Edney, Ashlyn Kirby and Ruby Harrold for gymnastics and Ayana Mitchell in women's basketball.
Mays, a two time Academic All-American in his four years with the Tigers, addressed the graduating class directly to close out the ceremony.
"Look forward to reaping the blessings of your accomplishments, look forward to your degree and connections working for you, chase your dreams and follow the path ahead of you," Mays said. "Look forward to passing the torch to the next set of athletes to wear the purple and gold and proudly display those three letters across their chest. Look forward to coming back and as an alumnus and watching the next generation of Tigers accomplish big things and know that this is part of the ground work that we laid.
"This journey has made us better people and we are fully prepared for the next step.”
Here's a complete list of the students who were honored Thursday evening:
College of The Coast & Environment (1)
Will Arthur, Swimming & Diving, Coastal Environmental Science
College of Engineering (3)
Nicole Rozier, Swimming & Diving, Chemical Engineering
Sven Saemundsson, Swimming & Diving, Chemical Engineering
Michael Smith, Football, Electrical Engineering
E.J. Ourso College of Business (14)
Matthew Beck, Baseball, Finance
Raigen Cianciulli, Volleyball, Finance
Claire Coppola, Beach Volleyball, Master of Business Administration
Lindsey Eaton, Soccer, Marketing
Lindsay Flory, Volleyball, Master of Business Administration
Drew Gonzales, Men's Golf, Finance
Marshall Graves, Men's Basketball, General Business
Ruy Teixeira, Men's Tennis, General Business
Annie Jung, Track & Field, General Business
Ashlyn Kirby, Gymnastics, Accounting
Taryn Kloth, Beach Volleyball, Master of Business Administration
Karl Luht, Swimming & Diving, Finance
Eric Walker, Baseball, Finance
Jack Wilkes, Track & Field, Master of Business Administration
College of Human Sciences & Education (20)
LaToya Ashman, Women's Basketball, Sports Administration
Caitie Cantrill, Soccer, Kinesiology
Monica Dibildox, Women's Golf, Sports Administration
Mia Dubroc, Soccer, Kinesiology
Kennedi Edney, Gymnastics, Sports Administration
Aaron George, Baseball, Sports Administration
Andre Girouard, Track & Field, Kinesiology
Ruby Harrold, Gymnastics, Kinesiology
Hunter Kiel, Baseball, Sports Administration
Skylar Mays, Men's Basketball, Kinesiology
Christian Miller, Track & Field, Sports Administration
Sydney Mukes, Volleyball, Leadership & Human Resource Development
Olivia Powers, Beach Volleyball, Sports Administration
Jakori Savage, Football, Sports Administration
Allyson Seals, Track & Field, Kinesiology
Rakell Spencer, Women's Basketball, Sports Administration
Courtney Tapocik, Track & Field, Sports Administration
Jariel Tureaud, Volleyball, Sports Administration
Kahlee York, Beach Volleyball, Kinesiology
Anna Zwiebel, Volleyball, Kinesiology
College of Humanities & Social Sciences (11)
Da'Quan Bellard, Track & Field, Interdisciplinary Studies
Donavaughn Campbell, Football, Interdisciplinary Studies
Travin Dural, Football, Interdisciplinary Studies
Christian LaCouture, Football, Master of Arts In Liberal Arts
Tonea Marshall, Track & Field, Sociology
Lauren McIntosh, Swimming & Diving, Psychology
Ayana Mitchell, Women's Basketball, Interdisciplinary Studies
Richard Thompson, Track & Field, Sociology
Cole Tracy, Football, Master of Arts In Liberal Arts
Ellie Weber, Soccer, Communication Disorders
Amelie Whitehurst, Track & Field, History
Manship School of Mass Communication (1)
Lizzie Cui, Swimming & Diving, Mass Communication