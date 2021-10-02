Preview: LSU-Auburn Gameday Notes and Stories to Read

LSU set to square off with Auburn team in what promises to be a raucous crowd in Death Valley

As the Tigers look to build off of their SEC opening victory over Mississippi State, they face a true challenge against Auburn. With such a dynamic offensive scheme and running backs who play so physical, Coach Ed Orgeron understands the task at hand.

"Really a very challenging week to get ready for a big-time game,” Orgeron said. “A physical opponent, the physical running backs, the physical style that they run at and the way that they're very sharp in the run game. Our guys have worked very hard on that.”

With such focus on the defense and attacking the line of scrimmage, the run game is obviously the focal point. Aside from the rushing attack, the secondary of the Bayou Bengals will have to stay on their toes, watching the home run plays Auburn tends to go after.

Pregame Notes

- LSU has won five of its last six games, including three straight SEC games, dating back to last season.

- Coach Orgeron and the Tigers look to bounce back after a devastating 48-11 loss to Auburn a season ago.

- LSU has won 10 straight games over Auburn in Tiger Stadium, a streak that dates back to 2001 when LSU clinched its first-ever SEC Championship Game appearance.

- LSU’s offense is averaging 34.5 points and 377.8 total yards per game (80.0 rushing, 297.8 passing).

- The rushing attack of Auburn is potent, but LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari will have something to say about that. The absolute force is top 10 in the country in total sacks, leading the SEC.

- In 4 games this year, Max Johnson leads the SEC in passing TD’s and ranks No. 2 nationally with 15. He’s the first quarterback in LSU history to throw at least 3 TD passes in his first 6 starts.

- Sophomore WR Kayshon Boutte leads the nation in receiving touchdowns with 8 after catching a pair in the win over Mississippi State. He’s caught a touchdown pass in 6 straight games dating back to last year. His touchdownreceptions in 6 straight games ties for the second-longest streak in LSU history and is just one shy of tying the school mark (7 by Jarvis Landry and Dwayne Bowe).

- Former LSU quarterback TJ Finley makes his return to Death Valley as a member of the Auburn Tigers. With starting quarterback Bo Nix on a tight leash this weekend, there is optimism Finley gets the chance to play against his former team.

