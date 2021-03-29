LSU's Ja'Marr Chase a Reason the Eagles Felt Comfortable Trading Out of No. 6 Spot

There continues to be fuel added to the Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase reunion fire and it reached a boiling point on Monday morning.

One of the teams that had shown interest in bringing Chase aboard was the Philadelphia Eagles. But the Eagles traded out of that No. 6 spot last week and we now know there's a reason why.

In his Monday Morning Quarterback column, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer said that a reason for Philadelphia trading out of that No. 6 spot was because there's strong suspicion that Chase will be selected with the No. 5 pick by the Cincinnati Bengals.





"And with the Eagles believing there is a pretty good chance the Bengals will take LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase at five (we mentioned in our mock this week that that Joe Burrow has given Cincinnati’s brass a glowing recommendation), Philly felt comfortable with the difference in talent between six and 12," Breer wrote.

Breer has been monitoring this situation very closely for the last several weeks, even writing last week that Burrow was reportedly pushing the Bengals to select Chase in next month's 2021 draft. This latest development of course only ignites those theories even more.

"Word on the street is that Joe Burrow is stumping for Cincy to bring his old Tiger teammate to Ohio," Breer wrote. "And the Riley Reiff signing gives the Bengals the flexibility to add a playmaker who’s an ideal stylistic fit for their quarterback."

Burrow has been asked about the potential of reuniting with Chase and has said he'd definitely welcome playing with his former LSU teammate again.

"I wouldn't mind. Ja'Marr's a really good player, it’s pretty easy to throw to him when he has five yards of separation every snap," Burrow said. "He’s an exciting player and a great guy and a friend as well. He was fun to play with."

Chase is one of the top prospects in the entire NFL draft class, ranking as high as No. 2 on NFL.com Daniel Jeremiah's big board and had been mock drafted as high as No. 3 to the Miami Dolphins. Former NFL coach Jim Mora believes Chase has the chance to be a "day one star."

"I've been working on a lot of my weaknesses, trying to stay low to the ground, keep my body under control and catching it on the side that I know I have weaknesses on," Chase said in a recent interview with NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah.