LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Talks Joe Burrow Injury and Recovery

The day after Joe Burrow suffered his gruesome knee injury that ultimately ended his rookie season with the Cincinnati Bengals, the LSU rookie quarterback received a text from his old coach.

"I told him I wanted him bench pressing the next day and he started laughing," Ed Orgeron said on NFL Network.

The latest update on Burrow's recovery from a torn ACL and MCL is all positive. He's back to working out and running on the surgically prepared knee. Burrow has said in many interviews since the knee injury that he's ahead of schedule in his recovery timeline and expects to be ready for week one of his second NFL season.

The rookie quarterback was well on his way to having a terrific season before suffering the injury against the Washington Redskins. Burrow completed 65% of his passes for 2,688 yards, 13 touchdowns and 142 yards on the ground with three additional scores. Just a few days ago, video and photos popped up of Burrow putting in some pretty intense workouts on his knee with some of his fellow Bengals teammates.

"Joe's gonna compete, he's doing well. Everything I hear, he's making great progress on his knee. He's not gonna blink, he's going to have another great year," Orgeron said.

"There is obviously a long road ahead and there are opportunities for setbacks along the road, but as far as right now, it's looking as good as it could for where I am at in the rehab process," Burrow said back in January. "The worst part is over, and the fun part begins."

Orgeron was also asked about how he thought Burrow's rookie season went before the injury, saying he was proud of not just Burrow but all of the former LSU players who represented the program well this past season.

"Very proud and very proud of all our guys. I thought our guys lit it up in the NFL with Clyde and Justin, Patrick and then watching Devin White win a championship. Very proud of all our players."