Joe Burrow Shows Off Leg Strength in Workout With Teammates
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow continues to recover from knee reconstruction surgery.
The 24-year-old tore his left ACL and MCL in November and had surgery to repair the injury in December.
Burrow's expected to start throwing and running on the underwater treadmill this month.
He continues to rehab at Paul Brown Stadium daily and regularly trains at Black Sheep Fitness in Blue Ash, a suburb of Cincinnati.
Burrow, tight end Drew Sample and linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither worked out together on Wednesday morning.
The Bengals star quarterback showed off his leg strength. Check out the video below.
Burrow did a one-legged squat with his right leg. The video didn't show him attempting it with his surgically repaired left leg, but he was doing full body squats in early January, so it's reasonable to expect his left knee to be much stronger than it was six weeks ago.
Burrow is expected to make a full recovery. He's hoping to be back on the field in time for the Bengals' season opener in September.
-----
-----
