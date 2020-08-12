LSU Football 2021 Running Back Target Camar Wheaton SI All-American Player Profile

The running back room in Baton Rouge is filled with promising young prospects in the likes of Chris Curry, John Emery, Tyrion Davis-Price and Kevontre Bradford.

But planning for the future is what recruiting is all about. Ed Orgeron and company have already secured a commitment from Corey Kiner, an all-around back that has received comparisons to Clyde Edwards-Helaire through his play style.

The Tigers are also in on one of the premier backs in the country, Garland, Texas native Camar Wheaton. Should Wheaton wind up in Baton Rouge, it'd establish running backs coach Kevin Faulk as a force to be reckoned with on the recruiting trail.

Orgeron has talked about the impact that Faulk has made in a very short time out on the recruiting trail since taking over for Tommie Robinson in February.

"Kevin is a great teacher and mentor and someone that has earned the respect and love of our players," Orgeron said of Faulk after the hire. "We are honored to have one of the greatest players in LSU history as part of our coaching staff. This is a home run hire."

It's been reported by Shea Dixon over at 247Sports that Wheaton has put his recruitment on hold for the time being but that the Tigers, SMU, Texas and Oklahoma are the primary teams to watch as his recruitment winds down. Here is Wheaton’s SI All-American player profile and scouting report.

Frame: Fairly tall, relatively compact build. Running back build in lower half with room to fill out, particularly in upper body.

Athleticism: Dynamic track athlete with elite times in sprinting events, including 10.6 100-meter dash mark. Gets to top speed in a hurry and won't be caught from behind. Track stride evident in open field. Presses line of scrimmage but strong laterally with clear bounce. Can decelerate and get back to second gear in short order.

Instincts: Natural vision in attacking downhill. Subtle shifter in the open field with slight hesitation move to disrupt pursuit angles. Trusts speed, one-cut strength on outside zone. Features some grit, toughness in tight quarters with good contact balance.

Polish: Runs with elite lean, minimizes strike zone. Minimal wasted movement in spread scheme. Can stand to improve elusiveness, but one-cut ability and jump-cut moves prove reliable on the edge.

Bottom Line: Wheaton is a home run threat at every opportunity, a game-breaker who should contend for carries the moment he steps on a college campus. The dynamic one-cut style combines with track star speed in any offense, reminiscent of LeSean McCoy at the same stage. With the tools to develop into a three-down back and factor into the passing game, there won't be much reason for Wheaton to sit at any level.