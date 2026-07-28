LSU Coach Lane Kiffin Has Honest Opinion About "The Lane Kiffin Rule"

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin had many things to say at SEC Media Days in Tampa last week, some more notable than others. Whether it was touching on his departure from Ole Miss, previewing LSU's roster or his social media detox, Kiffin's comments grabbed headlines, per usual.

Included in Kiffin's many remarks at podium was his thoughts on the proposed piece of legislation named after him, simply called "The Lane Kiffin Rule."

Included in the proposed bipartisan bill called the "Protect College Sports Act, the rule "makes it illegal for coaches to leave their teams before the season concludes, and schools cannot hire coaches before a season concludes." After Kiffin's controversial in-season exit from Ole Miss, it didn't take long for the powers that be to begin the process of making sure something similar doesn't happen again in the world of college sports.

Lane Kiffin Supports Rule Named After Him

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When asked about "The Lane Kiffin Rule," in typical Kiffin fashion, he said he wasn't sure if he's been building negative reputation online regarding the creation of the rule.

"The good thing is I don't know if I do (get a bad rap) because I don't read anything," Kiffin said. "So it really is a different way of not seeing. Like you just said that, and I didn't know that until you said it."

He followed this up by voicing support over the rule, saying he hopes future players and coaches don't find themselves in a similar situation as he did this past winter.

"You know, I guess in that I hope that some way for future coaches they're not put in that situation," Kiffin said. "You know, the NFL, you're never put in that situation because of the calendar and because of the rules of movement within seasons."

"I do hope for future people that's fixed so that you're not in that same predicament for players, for coaches, which really was a player issue too. Then we fixed that with moving the portal date back. That was more of an issue earlier in the postseason, too, as you saw players having to leave teams to get into the portal during the season. Hopefully some way they fix it for coaches, too."

It's clear that Kiffin wishes his move to LSU could have gone down smoother, but what's done is done.

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