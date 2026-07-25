Biggest SEC Media Days Takeaways from LSU Tigers Head Coach Lane Kiffin

As you’d expect, Lane Kiffin’s time down in Tampa, Florida, for his first SEC Media Days as LSU head coach was quite interesting.

For starters, the Tigers' head coach was once again back in the spotlight following his breakup with Ole Miss, and this marked the first time that a national audience would be able to watch him answer questions since arriving in Baton Rouge.

Although Kiffin’s time answering questions at the main podium only lasted for so long after a near 3,000-word opening statement.

Nonetheless, though, here are the biggest takeaways from Kiffin’s appearance in Tampa.

The New Kiffin Way

Jul 23, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his six years at Ole Miss, Kiffin earned the nickname of “portal king.” He gets credit for being one of the few head coaches who built a sustainable program year after year, mainly through the transfer portal. While other coaches like Mel Tucker and, even now, Mike Norvell, Kiffin never had a “down season” despite never recruiting the high school ranks like his SEC counterparts.

That reputation as the “portal king” is one of many things that made Kiffin’s move to Baton Rouge intriguing. Was he going to continue his roster-building strategy at LSU, or was he going to evolve and start recruiting high school more?`

Any doubts as to what Kiffin was going to do were put to rest in Tampa.

“That's really exciting to me that we were able to build a roster that we can win now and to see the success of the high school elite players coming last year, committing this year into this class and then the portal players that we were able to sign in such a short period of time last year

and now to have a whole year leading up to that,” Kiffin said about his roster.

Showing His Why

Much of the controversy from his Oxford exit stems from leaving the team just before the start of the College Football Playoff, in what would be the Rebels' first-ever appearance. That controversy persists today as Kiffin was asked again about his exit and how it all went down.

But he talked about the results he’s already seeing, albeit on the recruiting trail.

"Somebody said it the other day... They were like he's been here six months and he's had more 5-star signees and commits than he did in the previous six years combined. That's kinda proof to me of the decision," said Kiffin.

There is no debating that LSU gives Kiffin a bigger resource pool and recruiting base to work from compared to what he had in Oxford. While it is still early in the 2027 cycle, he is already benefiting from those circumstances.

Like a Politician

While there isn’t much overlap between being a politician or a head coach of an SEC football program, Kiffin showed that if he did - for whatever reason- want to go into politics, he already can filibuster.

The LSU head coach authored the longest opening statement of SEC Media Days this year, in a statement that lasted over 16 minutes. The opening was so long that he only fielded four questions from the media at the main podium.

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