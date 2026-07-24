What Lane Kiffin Said About His Controversial Comments at SEC Media Days

"We're all gonna die."

Lane Kiffin isn't the same man he was 10 years ago, and his grim words at SEC Media Days show that he has matured. His quip about the inevitability of death came when asked about his comments included in a Vanity Fair article about how the lack of diversity at Ole Miss hurts recruitment.

Death came into the conversation when Kiffin began existentially talking about how in the end, small things like the words he chose in that Vanity Fair interview aren't really going to matter.

His view on life changed after the deaths of his father and Hulk Hogan, the two people he thought would never die.

"I can't be so concerned about little things and what people say," Kiffin said.

It doesn't mean he doesn't regret it, though.

Lane Kiffin Reflects on His Comments

Lane Kiffin talks at SEC Media Days | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"That was a poor usage of a term, that I believe, just like many coaches that have been there before, was factual," Kiffin said. "But, over the course of a long interview, was bad timing and bad usage of the word. So, it is what it is. I apologized when I said it, and, moving on."

The facts in his statement have grown true even in his short time at LSU. While at Ole Miss, the reporter who asked the question about his Vanity Fair comments highlighted multiple development and recruiting wins at Ole Miss.

While Kiffin led the Rebels, Ole Miss had the third most SEC wins since 2022, 10 players drafted or signed in the 2025 NFL Draft, eight players drafted or signed in the 2026 NFL Draft and a top four portal class in each of his last three seasons.

"I had a feeling that was going somewhere," Kiffin said as the question went from positive stats to his negative comments.

Kiffin knows that there is no way to make everyone understand his decision to change jobs, no matter how hard he tries. He knows it only needs to make sense for him, and it has already shown its face. Kiffin added more in a press conference after leaving the main podium at Media Days.

"I didn't really want to say it, but when you talk about the changes of places, somebody said it the other day, they said... 'oh he's been here six months and he's had more five-star signees and commits than he did in the previous six years [at Ole Miss]'," Kiffin said.

Whether its the diversity, history of the program or just the resources available in NIL and development, its clear that high-rated recruits are more likely to come to LSU than Ole Miss.

"That's kind of proof to me of the decision, and of the combination of the two, us and LSU," Kiffin said.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.