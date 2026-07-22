Lane Kiffin May Be Turning LSU Into College Football's Biggest Villain

The LSU Tigers have always been revered as one of the top programs not just in the SEC but in the country. The Tigers have the history and the championship expectations that surround the program year in and year out, no matter who is in charge.

And now that the LSU program heads into a new era with head coach Lane Kiffin at the helm, those lofty predictions and expectations won't be running away anytime soon, as the Tigers will look to get back towards the top of college football with a new regime in place.

However, as the Tigers roll into the 2026 season, they could be leaning into villain territory because of Kiffin himself.

Lane Kiffin's Past Could Put a Target on LSU

Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin looks on in the second half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kiffin's reputation and past have been well documented, with his departure from the Ole Miss program being the newest and most pressing entry into the things Kiffin has done in the world of college football.

The move to go from Oxford to Baton Rouge grabbed every possible headline throughout the coaching carousel this past season.

Kiffin, who had the Rebels in prime position for the College Football Playoff down the stretch of the season, with tensions flaring, a dispute between Ole Miss leadership and Kiffin expressing the desire to coach the Rebels in the postseason would mark the end of a six-year tenure.

Just a few days after Ole Miss's win in the Egg Bowl over Mississippi State, Kiffin opted to join the Tigers, putting an end to a dramatic saga that undoubtedly could make those off-the-field emotions boil over on the field.

It won't take long for Kiffin to make his return to a place he called home for over half a decade as the Tigers head to Oxford facing the Rebels in the third week of the season. If the scene of Ole Miss fans outside of the airport booing and jeering Kiffin as he left was any indication of how the fans felt, September 19 will draw much bigger reactions and dissent towards Kiffin.

While the Rebels won't take the stage at SEC Media Days until Wednesday afternoon, head coach Pete Golding and three players, all of whom coached or played under Kiffin, will undoubtedly have to answer questions about Kiffin.

However, one head coach for a program that Kiffin has plenty of history with added fuel to an old fire at SEC Media Days. On Tuesday, Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel took a major shot at Kiffin, looking to fire up his fans for when the Tigers visit Knoxville in late November

"I certainly hope that our fans haven't cooled off, whether it's the grocery stores stocked up on mustard, or the sports stores that they've got reinforcements on the golf balls," Heupel said.

Those were the infamous scenes of mustard bottles and golf balls thrown on the sideline when Kiffin made his return to Tennessee in 2021. A fire was burning in the Tennessee fanbase after Kiffin spent just a single season as the Volunteers' head coach in 2009, leaving for the sunny skies of Southern California just a year later, and it appears Heupel wants to keep it lit.

Two separate fan bases of two SEC programs with disdain for Kiffin, with both teams on LSU's schedule this season, both of which are away games. And Kiffin's past is now set to place a huge target on LSU's back.

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