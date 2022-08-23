Skip to main content

LSU Commit Jaxon Howard Signs With NIL Representation Team

The blue-chip recruit is looking to cash in on his name, image and likeness, get ahead of the curve
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

LSU commit Jaxon Howard has made his decision on who will represent him for NIL opportunities. The 4-star edge rusher chose Team IFA, a Minneapolis, Minn. based company, which is also where Howard is from.

The elite defensive prospect, who ultimately became one of the first dominos to fall LSU’s way in their 2023 class, is making sure to get the most out of his NIL chances. Signing with an agency heading into his senior year of high school is a great start for the prized recruit.

Related: What the Addition of Jaxon Howard Means for LSU Recruiting

Howard took to Twitter to announce his decision, saying:

“With the guidance of the hometown agency, I look forward to developing and growing my personal brand, as well as leaving a mark on my community,” Howard wrote on Twitter. “I can’t wait to see what we can accomplish together.”

It won’t be long until Howard begins inking mega deals and partnerships. Climbing up the rankings and becoming such a highly-regarded player, he will surely have chances coming sooner rather than later.

At 6-foot-4, 245-pounds, his frame is already that of a college athlete, but will continue building muscle and working on his technique to impact the next level. His father being a second round NFL draft pick also puts him in great position as well. You can tell the natural instincts Howard possesses on the football field, which could play into watching film with his father.

Related: LSU Football Lands Elite 2023 EDGE Jaxon Howard 

The combination of speed, size and power that Howard attains is what will have him become such an effective pass rusher. Despite being recruited as both a tight end and edge rusher, the Tigers will more than likely look to utilize him mostly on defense.

The LSU commit and prized prospect signing with Team IFA will have him ahead of the curve once in Baton Rouge. The Tigers have shown their desire to dip into the NIL space, making Death Valley that much more enticing for both Howard and other recruits looking to make their college commitments. 

