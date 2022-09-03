LSU Commit Kyle Parker Has Historic Night

LSU commit, and 3-star wide receiver Kyle Parker, had a Friday for the history books. The Texas native dominated his opponent, going for 23 receptions, 341 yards and 3 touchdowns. His performance put him three shy of the state record.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound speedster committed to LSU over Texas, Louisville and Oklahoma State, among others. Parker officially visited all four schools this summer with his desired commitment date coming before his senior season.

It’s clear why he wanted to make his decision before his senior year. The dynamic wideout is putting his sole focus into football and it’s shown after an unreal performance Friday.

With family in the New Orleans area, this helped the Tigers significantly in the recruitment process, wanting to be closer to them and giving a chance for his family to attend home games at LSU.

Parker finished the 2021 season with 48 receptions for 775 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also added 403 yards as a punt return specialist with two touchdowns and averaged 30.8 yards per kick return.

Throughout his high school career, Parker has shown his versatility on the football field. The ability to make something out of nothing on a screen pass or go up and become a deep-ball threat is what intrigued the Tigers. Parker’s physicality is a piece of his game that will go a long way at the collegiate level.

It’s been a hot start to his senior campaign with the LSU commit looking extremely polished as he prepares for the next level.