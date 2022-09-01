Skip to main content

BREAKING: LSU Lands Commitment From 5-Star OL Zalance Heard

Tigers secure the state's top offensive lineman, add another Louisiana native to a thriving 2023 class
BOOM! The Tigers dominance on the recruiting trail continues after landing a commitment from 5-star offensive lineman Zalance Heard. The 2023 Louisiana native gives the Tigers another in-state win for head coach Brian Kelly as the Bayou Bengals secure the No. 1 lineman in the state.

Heard is commit No. 22 in the 2023 class after the Tigers also welcomed 4-star athlete Khai Prean in mid-August. This is a huge victory for this LSU staff, bringing in a prospect with the ability to step in and make an immediate impact once arriving on campus.

The blue-chip prospect chose LSU over Florida, Nebraska and Florida State, among others. The Louisiana product will now join a program which has an embarrassment of riches in their 2023 class, headlined by 5–star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr.

READ MORE: LSU's 2023 Recruiting Class Knocking on Door of Top-5 

The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder has been a high-priority target for the Tigers over the last couple of months, with the Tigers looking to keep him close to home. Heard received significant buzz on social media the last few weeks with this LSU program starting the hashtag trend #Lance2LSU

Heard has been a name the LSU community is beginning to know very well with the Tigers being in an all out pursuit for the Louisiana native recently. A top-10 prospect in the state, Heard has received significant buzz to LSU. A former teammate of current LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell, Heard adds another young, gifted lineman to this team for the future.

READ MORE: LSU Football Fall Official Visitors List Growing

LSU is on an incredible run on the recruitment trail. In search of a few more offensive linemen in this class, the Tigers fill a position of need with Heard, who gives them the top guy at his position in the state.

READ MORE: 5-Star Offensive Lineman Zalance Heard Locks in Commitment Time 

The storm continues within this 2023 class and it’s rapidly coming together with a new pledge seemingly every week. With the summer setting the table for what’s to come, we are seeing Brian Kelly and his staff’s recruiting efforts pay off.

LSU now has 22 spots filled with their focus turning to securing positions of need over the next few months and evaluating the roster. The Tigers are set for a major season where they will host a number of elite prospects to Death Valley on visits. 

