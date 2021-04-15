LSU Football Picks Up Commitment from 2022 Tight End Jake Johnson

The depth in the LSU tight end room is one of the seriously lacking positions on the roster. But that all changed on Thursday when 2022 tight end Jake Johnson announced his commitment to the purple and gold.

Johnson, a Bogart, Georgia native, is also the brother of current LSU quarterback Max Johnson. He chose the Tigers over interested programs like Alabama, Clemson, Penn State, Florida and Georgia.

"I am thankful to have my brother, Max, to compete with, have fun with, and enjoy life with," Johnson wrote. "I am excited to announce that I will be committing to LSU."

With Johnson on board, the Tigers are now up to 12 commits in the 2022 class, headlined by Louisiana natives Walker Howard and Will Campbell. Eight of the first 12 commitments for the LSU 2022 class have come on the offensive end of the field. The addition of Johnson gives the purple and gold a potential future star at the tight end position.

LSU currently has just two scholarship tight ends on the roster in Kole Taylor and Nick Storz, two guys who will be competing for starting reps in the 2021 season. Johnson brings future stability to the position for the Tigers while also making a strong case that LSU's class should be tops in the country.

In recent weeks, LSU has also secured commitments from defensive tackle Tygee Hill as well as Campbell, the top offensive lineman in Louisiana. Johnson also joins a class that is heavy on offensive weapons as AJ Johnson, Aaron Anderson and Decoldest Crawford have all announced commitments to the program.

New offensive coordinator Jake Peetz and passing game coordinator DJ Mangas are already making waves on the recruiting trail. The work to fill out this class is far from over but the Tigers are off to as good a start as any program in the country.