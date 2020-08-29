SI.com
Pair of LSU Football Commits Start 2020 High School Seasons With a Bang

Glen West

High school football around the country is starting to kick off this week and a pair of LSU commits had explosive starts to their 2020 seasons. Running back commit out of the 2021 class Corey Kiner started his senior season at Roger Bacon High School in Ohio and stunned the crowds with his electrifying performance.

Kiner rushed for 231 yards on 18 carries and three touchdowns in a 34-0 win over Purcell Marian. The 5-foot-10 all around player officially entered the Ohio High School athletic record books Friday evening, breaking the record for most career points with 566 according to Roger Bacon athletic director Brandon Spaeth.


LSU also saw a 2022 defensive back commit shine in his debut. Khamauri Rogers, who has established himself as one of the premier cornerbacks in his class, took an interception back for a touchdown in Holmes County High School's first scrimmage as well. 

Rogers has been committed to the Tigers for nearly a year now and told LSUCountry in June that it just feels like home every time he visits campus.

"It's DBU and I always wanted to go to LSU because it feels like home," Rogers said. "It's the coaches and the way they treat me. They treat me like a son and I just love it down there."

His relationship with cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond played a huge role in his commitment to the LSU program and he can't wait to get to campus in a few years.

"We're very close, I love him as a coach and he's just taught me a lot since I committed," Rogers said. "He's taught me a lot of technique and just what I need to get better at. He teaches me mostly about staying consistent with my hand placement because I get a little wild sometimes."

Unlike Rogers, Kiner won't have to wait all that much longer before he gets to strap up in purple and gold. Here's his SI All-American player profile:

Frame: Short and compact frame that carries majority of his body weight from the hips down.

Athleticism: Has juice in confined spaces. He’s quicker than fast, but the game speed leaves defenders in the open field. He’s a versatile back with the ability to split out and win in space if asked to do so.

Instincts: This young man’s one-cut ability is on par with anybody in the 2021 class. Almost always makes the first defender miss, which is invaluable on the college level. Has a knack for finding open space.

Polish: The contact balance on this young man is out of this world, and his ability to set up defenders is elite as well. He runs stretch and outside zone as well as any running back in 2021, and will leave you in the open field despite what the recorded 40 says.

Bottom Line: Kiner could be Clyde Edwards-Helaire. LSU has certainly changed their modus operandi at the tailback position and he fits their new mold to a T. He will be an impactful first and third-down back from the moment he steps foot onto a collegiate football field.

