LSU Football 2021 Quarterback Commit Garrett Nussmeier Put on a Show Friday Night

Glen West

As LSU is set to kickoff its 2020 season in just a few hours, 2021 quarterback commit Garrett Nussmeier started off his senior season at Marcus High School with a bang. Nussmeier tossed for 364 yards, four touchdowns and one interception in a 48-31 win over Jesuit High School.

One of those four touchdown passes came on a 60-yard throw on the run.

Nussmeier is one of the top quarterback prospects in the country and has made it part of his mission to make sure the Tigers are positioned to land a handful of top 2021 recruits to close out the class strong. He organized a recruiting visit in early September to that included 14 committed and uncommitted players to visit LSU’s campus.

“We all talk about it to be honest, we think it's important that we're all doing our part to get more players to come play with us," Nussmeier said. 

One of those 14 prospects on campus, Korey Foreman, will be back in Baton Rouge this weekend to check out the gameday experience. 

“I think they all liked it a lot, Korey had never seen it before so him getting to see it was awesome. I do think the most important thing for him was getting to hang out with us," Nussmeier said. 

Another 2021 LSU commit put on a show for IMG Academy Friday night. Defensive tackle Anthony Hundley recorded a one handed interception in a 45-14 win over Ravenswood.

Hundley is one of five defensive linemen committed to the Tigers, including Landon Jackson, Saivion Jones, Keanu Koht and Naquon Brown, though the latter two could very well slide to linebacker once arriving to campus.

Louisiana also returned to the football field on Friday and LSU commit Chris Hilton made some great plays in his first scrimmage at Zachary High School. Hilton is an electric athlete who can take the top off the defense and should have a dominant senior season for the Saints. Here are a few of the highlights.

