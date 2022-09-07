LSU Commits "Trusting the Process" With The Tigers, Locked In

LSU’s 2023 recruiting class flaunts an embarrassment of riches verbally committed, but this program is adamant about keeping their foot on the gas until signing day in order to lock them in.

We’ve seen a number of the Tigers’ coveted prospects speak out since LSU fell to Florida State 24-23 in the SuperDome, confirming their desire to play for Coach Brian Kelly and build something special in Death Valley.

Here’s a look at just a few who have shouted out this program:

Jalen Brown - Wide Receiver (4-star)

LSU added a lethal weapon to their 2023 class after the commitment of Miami native Jalen Brown in early July. The coveted wide receiver became one of the hottest names on the market this summer, ultimately selecting the Tigers over Miami and Michigan, among others.

READ MORE: LSU Prospects in New Orleans For Season Opener

Brown told LSU Country how the recruiting process has gone and the relationship he has with this coaching staff in Baton Rouge.

“We talk on a daily basis. It got to a point where I can basically talk to them [the coaching staff] about anything football related or not,” Brown said. “I got close to (Brian) Kelly when he was at Notre Dame. Coach (Cortez) Hankton when he was at Georgia. So it’s been built over time.”

The 4-star wide receiver was in New Orleans to get a taste of the bright lights LSU plays under routinely.

Jaxon Howard - EDGE (4-star)

Defensive line coach Jamar Cain landed his first big fish in Howard when he committed to the Tigers on July 1. A physical, versatile defensive lineman, the 6-foot-4, 245-pound monster already has the frame of a college athlete, but will continue building muscle and working on his technique to impact the next level.

Another key piece to Howard’s recruitment is his ability to play tight end. Displaying a two-way game, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Howard get some snaps at tight end. The Tigers have already landed 4-star tight end Mac Markway, a Texas native, who became LSU’s first commit in the 2023 class earlier this year in March.

READ MORE: LSU Football Lands Elite Edge Jaxon Howard

Howard spoke out following the loss to Florida State, confirming he is locked in on becoming an LSU Tiger.

Tyree Adams - Offensive Line (4-star)

The 6-foot-5, 285-pounder has flown up the rankings in the 2023 class with a chance to develop even further under offensive line coach Brad Davis. Providing LSU with some New Orleans culture, Adams has significant ties that could help the Tigers in the future as well.

Adams became offensive line commit No. 2 in the 2023 class after Georgia native Paul Mubenga committed in July as well. Landing Adams provides the Tigers with a player who can dominate in the trenches and make the engine of this offense go.

READ MORE: 4-star LSU Commit Rickie Collins Joins Dynamic 2023 Class

The gifted offensive lineman was in New Orleans for Sunday’s contest, supporting his future team. The St. Augustine product also spoke out on social media about his thoughts on Coach Kelly.