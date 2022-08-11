4-Star LSU Commit Rickie Collins Joins Embarrassment of Riches in 2023 Class

LSU secured Baton Rouge native Rickie Collins Wednesday evening, adding a dynamic quarterback to their 2023 class. After backing off of his Purdue pledge last week, a social media rampage got the attention of Collins, leading up to his commitment to the Tigers.

With Collins now added to a class that attains a number of elite offensive weapons, this 2023 class just got scarier. Gaining significant depth, with a pair of blue-chip wide receivers to line up next to Collins, the Tigers are slowly creeping up to a Top-5 class this cycle.

Here’s a look at the offensive weapons LSU has in their arsenal as we reach the midway point in August:

Rickie Collins - Quarterback (4-star)

The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder recently competed at the Elite 11 Finals, putting his talent on display surrounded by the top signal-callers in the country. Holding his own, it became clear Collins is special and deserves to be ranked among the top quarterbacks in this 2023 class.

Collins, who is a consensus four-star, Top-200 player in the country, joins a lethal 2023 class and gives this program a game-changing signal-caller.

Related : 4-Star Quarterback Rickie Collins Commits to LSU

Shelton Sampson Jr. - Wide Receiver (5-star)

The top-five wide receiver in the country and No. 3 player in the state of Louisiana looks to continue the rich history of elite wideouts to come through Death Valley.

At 6-foot-4, 185-pounds, Sampson Jr. is a physical, high-flying wide receiver who succeeds at fighting off pressure when reaching the ball at its highest point. The Baton Rouge native gives the Tigers a dynamic wideout who can add to an already loaded receiver room.

Jalen Brown - Wide Receiver (4-star)

The Miami, Fla. speedster, before Sampson Jr., was the highest rated prospect to commit to the Tigers in early July. At 6-foot-1, 170-pounds, Brown is a quick vertical threat receiver with phenomenal technique to separate himself from defenders.

The duo of Brown and Sampson Jr. gives LSU the next great one-two punch for the future. Brown told LSU Country his expectations once in Death Valley alongside Sampson Jr prior to his commitment.

Related : LSU Commit Jalen Brown Ready to be Next Great WR out of Death Valley

“Me and Shelton, if he comes to LSU, is going to be crazy,” Brown said. “There’s always that duo at LSU that competes for a national championship. Odell and Jarvis. Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson. I feel like him and I would be the next generation of that duo.”

Kaleb Jackson - Running Back (4-star)

Baton Rouge native and four-star running back Kaleb Jackson gave LSU and head coach Brian Kelly a massive in-state commitment in early July. Jackson will be accompanied in the backfield by Trey Holly, another Louisiana native and highly regarded 2023 prospect.

The 5-foot-10, 200-pound recruit is a top prospect in Louisiana and a top 10 running back in the class of 2023. For Kelly and his staff to keep the Baton Rouge native home and pair him next to Trey Holly is important after the departure of Tre Bradford last week. Jackson and Holly, like Sampson Jr. and Brown, can provide the Tigers with a gifted one-two punch long term.

Tyree Adams - Offensive Lineman (4-star)

The 6-foot-5, 285-pounder has flown up the rankings in the 2023 class with a chance to develop even further under offensive line coach Brad Davis. Providing LSU with some New Orleans culture, Adams has significant ties that could help the Tigers in the future as well.

Adams became offensive line commit No. 2 in the 2023 class after Georgia native Paul Mubenga committed in July as well. Landing Adams provides the Tigers with a player who can dominate in the trenches and make the engine of this offense go.

Related : Tigers Secure One-Two Punch of the Future After Commitment of Kaleb Jackson

Other dynamic pieces to this LSU class:

4-star running back Trey Holly

4-star tight end Mac Markway

3-star wide receiver Kyle Parker

Final Thoughts

Pairing Trey Holly next to 4-star running back Kaleb Jackson gives the Tigers their one-two punch of the future in the backfield. With both committed in this class, running backs coach Frank Wilson has an embarrassment of riches to work with long term.

The Tigers have also brought in high three-star wide receiver Kyle Parker, an under the radar prospect out of Texas. With a dominant senior season, we could very well see Parker elevate his status before it’s all said and done.

Lacking significant depth at the tight end position, for LSU to go out and secure Mac Markway, a Top-10 prospect at his position, the Tigers add a lethal weapon to this class. Reeling in an influx of talent offensively, Markway looks to be a critical piece to this class.