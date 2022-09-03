LSU Football: Prospects Heading to New Orleans for Season Opener

The Tigers will be using their visit to New Orleans as a key recruiting tactic in both the 2023 and 2024 classes. Despite the Tigers already reeling in 22 commits in the 2023 cycle, nothing is official until pen touches paper, with LSU continuing to solidify their pledges.

On Sunday, though the Tigers cannot interact with recruits, the NCAA has given them the ability to have tickets available for them. LSU will have a few key targets in town.

Here are just a few to monitor:

Jalen Brown - Wide Receiver - 2023

LSU added a lethal weapon to their 2023 class after the commitment of Miami native Jalen Brown in early July. The coveted wide receiver became one of the hottest names on the market this summer, ultimately selecting the Tigers over Miami and Michigan, among others.

Brown told LSU Country how the recruiting process has gone and the relationship he has with this coaching staff in Baton Rouge.

“We talk on a daily basis. It got to a point where I can basically talk to them [the coaching staff] about anything football related or not,” Brown said. “I got close to (Brian) Kelly when he was at Notre Dame. Coach (Cortez) Hankton when he was at Georgia. So it’s been built over time.”

The 4-star wide receiver will be in New Orleans to get a taste of the bright lights LSU plays under routinely.

Rickie Collins - Quarterback - 2023

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound LSU commit recently competed at the Elite 11 Finals, putting his talent on display surrounded by the top signal-callers in the country. Holding his own, it became clear Collins is special and deserves to be ranked among the top quarterbacks in this 2023 class.

Collins, who is a consensus four-star, Top-200 player in the country, joins a lethal 2023 class and gives this program a game-changing signal-caller.

The dual-threat quarterback will be one of many LSU prospects in town as the Tigers begin this new era.

Ju’Juan Johnson - Athlete - 2024

After a standout performance at the LSU skills camp this summer, Johnson earned an offer from the Tigers, seeing his recruitment take off over the last few months. Snagging offers from Mississippi State and Alabama as well, Johnson dominated camps all offseason.

At LSU’s 7-on-7 tournament in June, it was clear why this staff handed him an offer. Doing it all on the field for Lafayette Christian, Johnson played quarterback along with a number of other positions. In short, Johnson can flat out spin the ball. Throwing darts to his receivers then adding the ability to play multiple positions makes Johnson one of Louisiana’s finest in the 2024 class.

The Tigers will look to keep one of the state’s top players home, but as Johnson’s offer list continues growing, it’ll be a challenge. Having him in New Orleans for the season opener is certainly a step in the right direction.

Maurice Williams - Safety - 2024

The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder developed a strong relationship with defensive coordinator Matt House and defensive backs coaches Kerry Cooks and Robert Steeples. A four-star, top 100 prospect, his recruitment exploded this offseason.

Williams was on campus for an unofficial visit with the Tigers this summer where he ultimately felt at home. Ready to commit and shut the process down was on his mind for quite some time, leading him to pledge to Brian Kelly and his staff.

A polished, versatile safety when in coverage, the Tigers are getting a prospect who has the instincts to make an immediate impact for the program when his number is called. Elite footwork paired with physical traits, Williams has the chance to be up next and continue the “DBU” tradition in Baton Rouge.