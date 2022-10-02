LSU Cracks AP Top 25 Poll After Win Over Auburn
Brian Kelly and his LSU Tigers have cracked the AP Top 25 poll after their crucial 21-17 victory over Auburn. Improving to 4-1 on the season, and 2-0 in SEC play, the Tigers come in at No. 25 in the latest poll.
It’s been a meteoric rise for this LSU squad through their first five games. After dropping their season opener against Florida State, the Tigers have done a 180, beginning to click on both sides of the ball.
It’s been the defense that’s taken over this team. With defensive coordinator Matt House at the helm, his unit has asserted themselves as a top defense in the country.
Official AP Top-25 poll:
1-Alabama
2-Georgia
3-Ohio State
4-Michigan
5-Clemson
6-USC
7-Oklahoma St
8-Tennessee
9-Ole Miss
10-Penn St
Read More
11-Utah
12-Oregon
13-Kentucky
14-North Carolina State
15-Wake Forest
16-BYU
17-TCU
18-UCLA
19-Kansas
20-Kansas St
21-Washington
22-Syracuse
23-Miss State
24-Cincinnati
25-LSU