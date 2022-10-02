LSU Cracks AP Top 25 Poll After Win Over Auburn

Brian Kelly and his LSU Tigers have cracked the AP Top 25 poll after their crucial 21-17 victory over Auburn. Improving to 4-1 on the season, and 2-0 in SEC play, the Tigers come in at No. 25 in the latest poll.

It’s been a meteoric rise for this LSU squad through their first five games. After dropping their season opener against Florida State, the Tigers have done a 180, beginning to click on both sides of the ball.

It’s been the defense that’s taken over this team. With defensive coordinator Matt House at the helm, his unit has asserted themselves as a top defense in the country.

Official AP Top-25 poll:

1-Alabama

2-Georgia

3-Ohio State

4-Michigan

5-Clemson

6-USC

7-Oklahoma St

8-Tennessee

9-Ole Miss

10-Penn St

11-Utah

12-Oregon

13-Kentucky

14-North Carolina State

15-Wake Forest

16-BYU

17-TCU

18-UCLA

19-Kansas

20-Kansas St

21-Washington

22-Syracuse

23-Miss State

24-Cincinnati

25-LSU