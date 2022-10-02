LSU Fights Back to Defeat Auburn 21-17 in Dramatic Fashion

It wasn’t pretty, but it doesn’t have to be in the SEC. Brian Kelly and his LSU Tigers battled back in a serious way to defeat Auburn 21-17 in their first road test of conference play.

Kelly and his coaching staff went with a few changes in this one, starting with the offensive line. With sophomore Garrett Dellinger sidelined with a hand injury, the Tigers elected to move Miles Frazier to left guard and add Anthony Bradford to the starting lineup.

Though this one started off rather sluggish, with LSU going down 17-0 early in the first half, it was another near flawless second half that pushed the Tigers over the top.

READ MORE: Keys to Victory - LSU vs Auburn

The major takeaway in this one was the LSU defense. After giving up explosive play after explosive play early, the in-game adjustments by defensive coordinator Matt House stole the show yet again.

Led by BJ Ojulari and true freshman linebacker Harold Perkins, this group was clicking on all cylinders. For Perkins, the best way to describe him is that he is a manchild. Never once playing like a freshman, his savviness has continued to shine bright for the Tigers, doing it yet again Saturday night.

Ending the first quarter trailing 7-0, it looked as though this LSU offense couldn’t get anything going their way, specifically in the passing game. With just 80 yards through the air in the first half, Kelly and his staff adjusted accordingly and began running up-tempo, but mainly focusing on their rushing attack.

Trailing 17-0 with 9:38 remaining in the second quarter, the Tigers’ offense came alive, led by the poise of Jayden Daniels. Using his legs to his advantage, opening a more balanced offensive attack, things began to click.

READ MORE: Three LSU Players to Watch Against Auburn

Going into the half trailing 17-14, the momentum was clearly shifting the Tigers’ way and they took advantage of every opportunity.

The playmaking ability of Daniels was a sight to see, giving the Auburn defense fits all night, but it wasn’t perfect by any means. Drops plagued this LSU offense and stalled drive after drive.

Consistency will be key come the rest of SEC play and this program understands that, especially this receiving corps.

Battling back to take a 21-17 lead, with help in the run game, LSU escaped with a victory over Auburn.

It wasn’t the prettiest showing for LSU, starting a young group who couldn’t get things rolling early, but this squad dug deep and pulled out a gritty SEC victory. Coach Kelly now gets his second SEC win in dramatic fashion as LSU goes to 4-1 on the season. The Tigers will host Tennessee next Saturday in Tiger Stadium.