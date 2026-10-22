LSU DT Malik Blocton Returns to Auburn to Face Former Team

Malik Blocton will return to Jordan-Hare Stadium for the first time since departing for a new team on Saturday.

The defensive tackle transferred from the Auburn Tigers to the LSU Tigers after two seasons with the Tigers. Now, he returns to Auburn for the first time as an opponent, with both teams still in the running for an SEC Championship bid.

During his two seasons for Auburn, Blocton had 33 tackles, including 21 solo tackles. The defensive tackle also had 2 sacks for the Tigers during his time in Auburn.

How Malik Blocton Got to LSU From Auburn

Auburn Tigers defensive lineman Malik Blocton (47) runs drills during practice at Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, Ala. on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Blocton departed Auburn following the firing of former head coach Hugh Freeze and hiring of head coach Alex Golesh.

Lane Kiffin brought in the four-star transfer to Baton Rouge for a visit on Jan. 7. A day later, Blocton committed to LSU, helping to solidify the number one transfer class in the country for Kiffin's Tigers.

"When I hopped in the portal and [LSU] came after me so hard, I just felt like it was the right decision for sure," Blocton told Matt Moscona for the Locked On LSU podcast.

The defensive tackle had never played against LSU, as the last time Auburn and LSU faced off was prior to Blocton's arrival to Auburn as a freshman. One of the things that attracted Blocton to Baton Rouge was LSU's history of strong defensive teams.

"I always have known LSU to have a nasty defense," Blocton said. "Their team has always been sitting around their defense. Then, the 2019 team came with their explosive offense."

Blocton also had a previous relationship with LSU defensive line coach Kevin Peoples, who recruited Blocton's older brother Marcus Harris.

"It was a real pleasure to see him at LSU, and he came after me hard," Blocton said. "He felt like he needed me, so it felt like the right decision."

Blocton has adjusted to a different style of coaching under Peoples.

"Coach Peoples is an old-style coach," Blocton said. "He gon' get on you. He gon' tell you how he feel right there, and he just want the best for you."

Since arriving at LSU, Blocton has made 12 tackles, including 6 solo tackles. The junior transfer also has 1.5 sacks for the Tigers.

Blocton has been a consistent presence for Kiffin's team in a season that has been marred with injuries to it's defensive core, with Whit Weeks, Dashawn Spears and Charles Ross II out for extended periods with injuries. The junior has two sacks in every game the Tigers have played this season.

Saturday will be an opportunity for Blocton to demonstrate his growth since leaving Alabama for Louisiana. His ability to disrupt Auburn's interior offensive line, pressure the quarterback and limit running lanes will be important to LSU's defensive performance as the team seeks to make a playoff push.

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