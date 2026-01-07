LSU Football Targeting Top-10 Defensive Lineman, Prized SEC Transfer Amid Visit

Auburn Tigers defensive lineman Malik Blocton has arrived in Baton Rouge for his official visit with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers as the program makes a push for his services, he revealed via social media on Tuesday night.

Blocton checks in as the No. 9 rated defensive lineman in the NCAA Transfer Portal with Kiffin and Co. taking a swing at the talented SEC defender as his process heats up.

The 6-foot-3, 290-pounder is fresh off of his sophomore campaign at Auburn - playing in 12 games where he compiled 18 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss.

Across his freshman season in 2024, Blocton was a productive contributor where he suited up in 12 games with 16 tackles and four tackles for loss.

Now, after a pair of seasons on The Plains, Blocton will depart the Auburn Tigers in search of a fresh start with the LSU Tigers piquing his interest.

#LSU is currently hosting a Top-10 defensive lineman in the Transfer Portal: Auburn DL Malik Blocton.



Blocton logged 34 total tackles, 8.5 TFL + 2 sacks across two seasons with the Tigers.



The 6’3, 300-pounder checks in as the No. 9 DL in the portal with LSU now hosting. pic.twitter.com/lS5Hhg7aml — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) January 7, 2026

Along with the Bayou Bengals, Blocton has his focus on Texas A&M, Clemson, Ole Miss, and Alabama, he revealed via social media.

LSU will now host Blocton on a multi-day stay in Baton Rouge as the program looks to add another talented, experienced body in the trenches after the Tigers added Clemson defensive tackle Stephiylan Green on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-4, 290-pounder is coming off of a 2025 campaign where he logged 18 total tackles and a pass breakup along a strong Clemson defensive front.

The Rome (Ga.) native spent a pair of seasons under Dabo Swinney and Co. at Clemson where he will now make his way to Baton Rouge with two years of eligibility remaining under his belt.

LSU has near double-digit commitments in the NCAA Transfer Portal with Kiffin looking to assemble a "championship roster" in Baton Rouge.

BREAKING: #LSU has landed a commitment from Clemson defensive lineman Stephiylan Green.



Lane Kiffin and Co. lock in the No. 6 rated DL in the Transfer Portal after a multi-day stay in Baton Rouge.#LSU has now added a Top-3 safety + Top-10 DL on Tuesday.



It’s coming together. pic.twitter.com/sYws1YW87S — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) January 6, 2026

“This place is built for championships with championship expectations. We understand that, but as an elite competitor, that’s exactly what you want, and that’s why we’re here,” Kiffin said at his introductory press conference. …

"I know that we have, with the passion of LSU family and our LSU players, that we have everything to bring championship football back to LSU.

“It’s time for LSU to take its place back as the best program in all of college football. … I’m uniquely prepared at 50 years old for this job to have been so many places, done good things, made a lot of mistakes and made them really early on.”

