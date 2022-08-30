LSU Enters Florida State Matchup as Slight Favorites

The Tigers head into their season opener as slight favorites over Florida State. With the spread set at three points and the over/under at 51.5, a relatively high-scoring game is expected.

Both squads have the ability to get points on the board, but let’s start with the Seminoles offensive attack:

Quarterback Play

Starting signal-caller Jordan Travis threw for 1539 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2021 for the Seminoles, unable to eclipse the 300 yard mark at any point on the season, but this squad has an emphasis on the run game.

Travis has a dynamic play style that could give the LSU secondary fits, but this Tiger defensive line will put him to the test. Looking to pressure Travis heavily and give a Seminole offensive line trouble, the front four of LSU has the chance to get the season going in the right direction.

Rushing Attack

This Florida State run game has its fair share of depth. Treshaun Ward appears to be their go-to guy this season, but the Seminoles have three guys who can carry the load. In a season opening win against Duquesne, this team had three rushers go for over 100-yards.

LSU will look to expose Florida State’s offensive line that isn’t quite 100% healthy at the moment. With three dynamic running backs who already got their taste of in-game situations, the Tigers will need to be on their A-game come Sunday’s season opener against a unit who can get it rolling in the blink of an eye.

LSU Offensive Attack - Wide Receiver Depth

Returning Kayshon Boutte from injury with sophomore wideouts Jack Bech and Malik Nabers ready to hit their stride, this offense has a myriad of weapons to choose from.

Labeled by many as the top receiving group in the nation, it sets lofty expectations for this unit with the Sept. 4 opener this Sunday. Whoever the Tigers roll out with as their starting quarterback, they will have an embarrassment of riches to choose from at receiver.

Noah Cain - Rushing Attack

The first-year Tiger and Penn State transfer comes to Baton Rouge with this coaching staff expecting big things. Throughout his stint in Happy Valley, Cain accumulated 806 rushing yards for 12 touchdowns along with 26 catches and 166 receiving yards in 24 games with the Nittany Lions.

The former Big10 standout has the experience and volume to make a push as the Tigers starter this season with lack of volume from this unit. Mixing Cain’s power back ability going downfield with his finesse moves to shake defenders at the line of scrimmage makes him the most complete running back for the Tigers. Each back for LSU brings their own different skill sets, but none as prepared for day one like Cain.

Cain and sophomore running back Armoni Goodwin have been taking a majority of first team reps for the Tigers. Look for the two to be the dynamic duo people initially had hoped to get from Cain and Emery.

Final Thoughts

The over of 51.5 is an intriguing line to play. With both offenses having the firepower to put points on the board, it doesn’t seem like a far fetched bet. Will the Tigers’ front four shut down the Seminoles rushing attack and limit their offense? That’s a piece to keep in mind before placing any bets.

The Tigers enter Sunday with an embarrassment of riches offensively, but clicking as one unit will be what the LSU community is excited to see most.

Keep an eye on the three point spread. The over of 51.5 is an intriguing bet to make, but the Tigers as a 3 point favorite is something to monitor.