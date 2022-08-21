State of the LSU Running Back Room, John Emery Status

With senior running back John Emery’s eligibility in question, it raises concerns regarding the depth of the LSU backfield. Many were hoping 2022 would be the year Emery has a breakout season, and he still can, but there does appear to be concern with his status.

Head coach Brian Kelly didn’t elaborate when asked about Emery due to the “Buckley Amendment,” but there did seem to be some worry about whether he will be ready for the season opener against Florida State.

“You guys know the situation with John Emery,” Kelly said. “I really can’t get into the specifics of that because of the Buckley Amendment but he’s certainly going to be part of what we do this year. There’s obviously some things I can’t talk about, he is in good standing with football. Everything that he’s done, he’s done a good job with us in football. Anything else that arises is something I can’t comment on because of privacy rights.”

Here’s a look at the state of the LSU running back room in hopes Emery is eligible:

John Emery - Senior

Emery ended spring camp looking like a true RB1 for the Tigers. After missing the 2021 season due to academics, Emery entered the rest of the offseason on a high note.

Coming into fall, his entire body and demeanor continued trending positively. Looking bulked up and making smart decisions on the football field, Emery had all the makings of being the Tigers starter in their season opener against Florida State. Now, he remains taking snaps with the second team with his status up in the air.

Updates regarding Emery’s eligibility will surely come soon, but losing the senior back would certainly put a hit on the depth of this running back room.

Related : Practice Report - LSU Fall Camp Day 14

Noah Cain - Junior

The first-year Tiger and Penn State transfer comes to Baton Rouge with this coaching staff expecting big things. Throughout his stint in Happy Valley, Cain accumulated 806 rushing yards for 12 touchdowns along with 26 catches and 166 receiving yards in 24 games with the Nittany Lions.

The former Big10 standout has the experience and volume to make a push as the Tigers starter this season with lack of volume from this unit. Mixing Cain’s power back ability going downfield with his finesse moves to shake defenders at the line of scrimmage makes him the most complete running back for the Tigers. Each back for LSU brings their own different skill sets, but none as prepared for day one like Cain.

Cain and sophomore running back Armoni Goodwin have been taking a majority of first team reps for the Tigers. Look for the two to be the dynamic duo people initially had hoped to get from Cain and Emery.

Related : LSU RB Noah Cain Living Dream of Playing for Tigers

Armoni Goodwin - Sophomore

One of the eye-openers during spring camp, Goodwin put an incredible stretch of days together to close out camp, really shining during the Tigers spring game. Taking over at times with his shiftiness has many thinking he can take the next step this season.

In a running back room filled with a few savvy veterans, Goodwin has asserted himself as one of the more complete backs, making it hard to rule him out as the RB1 given the jump he has made from his first year in Baton Rouge to now.

A quick, twitchy back who uses his speed to his advantage, keep Goodwin on your radar as the Sept. 4 season opener approaches. A player who has all the makings of the next great out of LSU, his success could come sooner rather than later.

Josh Williams - Junior

The former walk-on has seen his number called on multiple occasions, always providing the Tigers with key snaps when needed. Williams appeared in 13 games for the Tigers in 2021, showing true power back abilities.

In a loaded running back room that could see both Goodwin and Cain as the starters, Williams is capable of doing the dirty work for this team, coming in at selective moments to provide big reps. Coach Kelly has complemented his consistency as camp roles on, expecting him to take significant snaps in 2022.

Look for Williams to be a power back at times when the Tigers need him most. Loyal to the process, he’s never run away from the grind. Earning a scholarship during his time with LSU, Williams will come into this season with a chip on his shoulder as he looks to earn playing time in 2022.

Related : Three Observations From LSU Spring Game

Final Thoughts

Again, it’s important to reiterate the status of Emery is still up in the air. Not being ruled out for the season opener, there has been concern, but no official ruling quite yet. If Emery is out, this running back room could see a trio of Cain, Goodwin and Williams to take a majority of reps.

Goodwin, just a sophomore, has taken a huge step in the right direction this offseason, looking more than capable of taking significant snaps as a youngster in Year 2.