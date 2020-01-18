Sights and Sounds from an Unforgettable LSU National Championship Parade

The term 'legend' isn't just meant to be thrown around to just anyone or any team. To achieve legendary status, records must be broken, there must be something that has never been seen or accomplished before.

That's what this 2019 LSU team accomplished as everyone who spoke at center stage Saturday morning, from SEC commissioner Greg Sankey to governor John Bel Edwards to coach Ed Orgeron, said the same thing.

"This is the greatest college football team in history."

On this overcast, gloomy morning, it was the final time LSU fans were able to give their thanks to the players and coaches responsible for one of the most unforgettable college football seasons in history. They showed up, and they were loud and they were proud.

Here are some of the sights and sounds captured on the day of celebration and reflection.

From the Parade Grounds

The early hours of the morning were filled with anticipation as hour by hour the parade trail began to thicken with purple and gold. It almost felt like a gameday as you walked shoulder-to-shoulder with LSU's most loyal fans.

With the hopes of the skies not opening up to the tens of thousands of Tiger fans that showed up Saturday morning, LSU was able to fit the short parade in, much to everyone's jubilation.

Coach Ed Orgeron and the rest of the coaching staff occupied the first float, quarterback Joe Burrow and the offense following in the float behind.

It was a surreal moment as the Heisman-winning, adopted son to Louisiana casually flung beads to crazed fans days after flinging footballs for touchdowns in the team's 42-25 championship win over Clemson.

Thousands of people raised their hands, phones in hand, capturing their final pictures and videos of possibly the greatest player to come through this program's history.

Celebration inside the PMAC

The party moved inside, to the PMAC for a celebration ceremony as 13 thousand gave raucous applause as the team strolled in.

The infamous hype videos were played as the players, coaches and fans settled into their seats, each one getting louder applause and praise than the one before.

At long last it was time for the ceremony as the soothing voice of Death Valley, Dan Borne introduced the guest speakers and player accomplishments. Once again, it was Burrow and his laundry list of awards that drew the loudest applause, although the offensive line did get a standing ovation.

Former Tiger great Jacob Hester talked to JaCoby Stevens and Rashard Lawrence and Joe Burrow, who all gave heartfelt messages to Tiger fans about the season.

Joe Burrow (senior quarterback)

Burrow leaves as the most decorated player in program history with NCAA and school records for passing touchdowns.

He told a story of the one of the first conversations he ever had with offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger, during his recruitment.

"When he was recruiting me, he called my phone and just talked and talked and talked," Burrow said. "It got to the point where I put my phone down, put it on speaker and started watching TV because he wasn't letting me get any words in."

It was the start of what turned out to be a fruitful relationship between the two men that, along with Joe Brady, crafted one of the great college offenses.

JaCoby Stevens (junior safety)

Stevens will be back for his senior year and most know he's the overwhelming favorite to wear No. 18 next year.

Coach Ed Orgeron

Louisiana's native son drew some of the largest cheers of the afternoon for his celebration speech.

After interviews and congratulatory messages, there was just one thing left to do, show off the hardware.

Perhaps the senior quarterback summed up the day best when it was all said and done.

"This is a great cap to a great season and I couldn't have done it with better guys, a better coaching staff or better fans," Burrow said.