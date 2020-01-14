LSU quarterback Joe Burrow continued to make history in the College Football Playoff national championship on Monday, setting the FBS single-season record with 65 touchdowns.

Burrow's record-setting score came on a 4-yard toss to tight end Thaddeus Moss in the third quarter. It was Burrow's fourth touchdown pass and fifth total of the night at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans as LSU seized a 35-25 lead.

Former Hawaii quarterback Colt Brennan previously held the single-season record. He scored 63 touchdowns in 2006.

Burrow won the Heisman Trophy on Dec. 14 after throwing for 5,208 passing yards in the regular season. The junior is LSU's first Heisman Trophy winner since Billy Cannon in 1959.

LSU enters Monday night seeking the program's first national championship since 2007. Trevor Lawrence and Clemson defeated Alabama for the national title in January 2019.