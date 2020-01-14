LSU Sets Countless Records During Undefeated Title-Winning Season
The LSU Tigers won the national championship on Monday night, defeating Clemson 42–25. Along the way, Joe Burrow and the Tigers' offense set countless records.
Here's a sampling of some of the records they set:
- Burrow set the record for most total touchdowns by a player in a single-season.
- LSU is the first team in SEC history to go 15–0 or better in a season.
- Burrow set the record for most passing TDs in a single-season.
- Burrow set the record for most passing yards in two-game CFP.
- Burrow threw the most passing TD in two-game CFP.
- Ja'Maar Chase recorded the most receiving yards in BCS/CFP national championship game.
- Burrow threw the most pass TD in CFP national championship game.
- Against Oklahoma, most TDs responsible for in a College Football Playoff game.
- Against Oklahoma, he threw the most passing TDs in a College Football Playoff game.
- An LSU school record for most passing TDs in a game.
- A Peach Bowl record for most passing TDs.
- Tied the record for most passing touchdowns in a bowl game in the Peach Bowl.
- Tied the FBS record for most passing TDs in a half in the Peach Bowl.
- Burrow most total touchdowns all-time in a bowl game in the Peach Bowl.
- Burrow threw the most individual touchdowns all-time in an SEC game.
- WR Jordan Jefferson set a new record for College Football Playoff receiving touchdowns in both a semifinal game and between both games.
- Jefferson receiving yards in a College Football Playoff game in the Peach Bowl.
- Points in a College Football Playoff half in the Peach Bowl.
- Points in a College Football Playoff game in the Peach Bowl.
- K Cade York make the most extra points in a College Football Playoff semifinal.
- The Tigers became the first team in the SEC to have a 4,000 yard passer, two 1,000 yard receivers, and a 1,000 yard receiver in the same season.
- Burrow set LSU school records for yards, completion percentage and completions in a single season, among others.
- Burrow received 93.8% of possible points in history of Heisman voting.