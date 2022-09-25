LSU Finds a Rhythm in Their Rushing Attack

It was about as dominant of a showing as one could ask for in the Tigers’ 38-0 victory over New Mexico Saturday night. We saw the defense handle business, but offensively it was the rushing attack that stole the show.

Throughout LSU’s first three games, the run game was virtually nonexistent. Yes, a large part of their struggles can be pinned on the offensive line switching rotations so frequently, but Saturday night this unit held it down and allowed the Tigers ground game to showcase their abilities.

Here are a few quick takeaways from the Bayou Bengals’ rushing attack:

Armoni Goodwin Shines

The sophomore running back has asserted himself as the clear RB1 for this team and it’s for good reason. Bursting onto the scene during spring camp, many believed Goodwin was prepared to take that next step, and that he has.

Though Goodwin only carried the ball eight times, his effectiveness with the ball in his hands has been a major takeaway. Punching in two touchdowns in his time on the field, and making the most of his opportunities, the youngster has shown he can be the face of this running back room for years to come.

READ MORE: Three Observations From LSU's Victory Over New Mexico

LSU has their fair share of depth in the backfield, but the youngster is taking this unit by storm in a big way in his second year in Baton Rouge.

Noah Cain Taking Control

Cain saw limited action in the first half, but once his number was called late, he lit it up in the backfield. Rushing 11 times for 94 yards and two touchdowns, the Penn State transfer showcased just how explosive he can be with the ball when given the chance.

In the fourth quarter, we saw the Baton Rouge native take a 49-yard rush to the house for his second score, making it a night to remember for Cain. Getting into the end zone Saturday was special for him, marking his first touchdown(s) in Tiger Stadium.

READ MORE: Defensive Dominance Catapults LSU to 38-0 Victory Over New Mexico

It’ll be interesting to monitor how LSU utilizes Cain in the future with the return of John Emery. With a myriad of backs able to take significant snaps, the usage of each will be something to keep an eye on.

John Emery/Josh Williams Handle Business

In Emery’s second game back on the field since 2020, it’s clear there’s still some rust to be knocked off, rightfully so. The senior back has been waiting to get on the field, but it’ll take some time for him to reach full form.

Saturday night, we saw a couple of mistakes in blocking, also fumbling the rock once, but other than that it’s clear Emery will play a large part in what this run game does in the future.

READ MORE: Keys to Victory - LSU vs New Mexico

For Josh Williams, the former walk-on has asserted himself as the clear third down back for the Tigers. If Jaray Jenkins is LSU’s “Mr. Reliable” at the wideout position, Williams has taken over the same role for this running back room.

Though it was limited action for Williams Saturday night, the veteran back always finds a way to make an impact and handle his business.

Final Thoughts

LSU has a good problem: too much talent in the backfield. With the return of Emery, and Cain now showcasing his full abilities, the Tigers are beginning to see their running back room take shape.

It’ll be interesting to watch how running backs coach Frank Wilson divides the reps as the schedule begins to get more challenging in SEC play over the next month. A three-headed snake of Goodwin, Cain and Emery is a lethal trio paired with Williams doing the dirty work on third down gives this run game a balanced attack moving forward.