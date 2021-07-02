LSU Football Drops in SI All-American Recruiting Rankings After Busy Month of Visits and Camps

It's been a hectic month on the recruiting trail for programs across the country and now that the dead period has officially started, analyzing the moves across the college ranks is the next logical step.

When SI All-American released its initial top 25 rankings right before the June open period for visits and camps took place, LSU was viewed as one of the top classes in 2022 in both quantity and quality. The Tigers came in at No. 2 in the initial rankings but as other programs began stacking up the commitments over the month of June, LSU didn't gain any new prospects, but rather watched as two longtime commits went off to other SEC programs.

Offensive lineman Lucas Taylor committed to Mississippi State while defensive back Marcus Scott took a visit to Missouri and wound up flipping to the Tigers up north, leaving LSU with 11 total commitments. As a result, LSU dropped to No. 5 in the latest top 25 class rankings released by SI All-American.

"June wasn't tangibly the best month for the Tigers, despite getting a strong group of recruits on campus for visits, suffering a pair of decommitments. But the core of the class, led by in-state stars at QB in Walker Howard and offensive tackle in Will Campbell."

Notre Dame, Florida State and Penn State were a few of the biggest risers with all double digit commits now in the class. While the Tigers haven't gained any new commits in recent weeks, they have made a strong impression on a number of local and out of state prospects. Louisiana defensive ends Quency Wiggins and J'Mond Tapp have been a few of the fastest risers up recruiting boards and both are very fond of LSU.

LSU is putting a premium on keeping the in state talent around as wide receiver Shazz Preston, running back TreVonte Citizen and athlete Aaron Anderson are all high priorities as well. Preston recently took an official visit to USC and enjoyed his time out in California so that could be a school to watch for his services.

Out of state prospects high on the list are offensive tackles Kelvin Banks and Julian Armella, cornerbacks Denver Harris and Earl Little, linebacker Harold Perkins, defensive end Shemar Stewart and defensive tackle Walter Nolen.

With name, image and likeness being passed this month, it'll be interesting to see how this all affects recruiting. The powerhouse programs will now not only be recruiting to football but marketing and endorsement opportunities for the nation's top players.

LSU will continue to be a hot destination as the Tigers have completely leaned into the NIL era with a number of athletes already announcing endorsement deals. As far as recruiting goes, getting those in state prospects back on campus for a game this fall will go a long way.