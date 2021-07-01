2022 College Football Team Recruiting Top 25 Rankings

As the football colander flips to July, and NIL (name, image, likeness) dominates the conversation, college football recruiting has blossomed into the summer months.

June was the first time in 15-plus months where prospects were able to take traditional official and unofficial visits, some every weekend of the month, since the pandemic began. As one may have expected, it resulted in plenty of verbal commitments, beyond 100 in the Power 5 ranks alone for the class of 2022.

As such, SI All-American refreshes its top 25 class ranking, led by the program at the top last month in Ohio State.

1. Ohio State (No. 1 in June)

15 Verbal Commitments

June was been more of the same for Ryan Day and the Buckeyes, adding to the No. 1 class with key pieces throughout the month, including Texas defensive back and NFL legacy Terrance Brooks on Wednesday, bolstering the top secondary class in the country. Running back Dallan Hayden and wideout Kaleb Brown were also added to the Buckeye haul in June.

2. Notre Dame (4)

16 Verbal Commitments

In both the class of 2022 and 2023, the Irish are clearly on the rise. Momentum aside, the group could push to be the best class Brian Kelly has assembled in South Bend, led by a big group on both the offensive and defensive line. It was bolstered more in June, but the addition of California linebacker Niuafe Tuihalamaka stands out most.

3. Florida State (8)

14 Verbal Commitments

More work in the trenches became tangible for the Seminoles in June, beefing up the class on both sides, led by one of Alabama's top blockers in Tae Woody. Georgia offensive lineman Qae'shon Sapp was another key addition against regional programs.

4. Penn State (5)

12 Verbal Commitments

The more we dig into the Penn State haul, the more we like the 12-man class to date. Drew Allar is a banner QB to build around and the pass-catcher haul is about as big as any program's in the country to date, led by Kaden Saunders, who really impressed us at Future 50 in June.

5. LSU (2)

11 Verbal Commitments

June wasn't tangibly the best month for the Tigers, despite getting a strong group of recruits on campus for visits, suffering a pair of decommitments. But the core of the class, led by in-state stars at QB in Walker Howard and offensive tackle in Will Campbell, remains among the best nationally.

6. Texas A&M (9)

10 Verbal Commitments

The Aggies are rollin' on the recruiting trail with key visitor momentum, but also commitment list movement in the last month on the defensive side of the ball. Safety Jarred Kerr and linebackers Ish Harris and Martrell Harris jumped on board in the last week, alone.

7. Georgia (3)

11 Verbal Commitments

The Bulldogs lost two banner pledges in Bear Alexander and Deyon Bouie, but bounced back later in the month of June with Florida secondary prospect JaCorey Thomas.

8. Boston College (12)

19 Verbal Commitments

The biggest commitment class in America grew more in June, with eight pledges coming in since our last update. From downhill linebacker Edwin Kolenge to jumbo athlete RJ Maryland from Texas, the Eagles have commitments from prospects representing more than 10 states.

9. Texas (10)

12 Verbal Commitments

Beyond being more impressed with QB Maalik Murphy every time we see him, including Wednesday night, the Longhorns hold a top 10 group with instant success within state lines under Steve Sarkisian, including latest addition Jamarion Miller.

10. Oklahoma (6)

8 Verbal Commitments

The smallest class in our top 10, the Sooners have clear star power at the skill positions to date, led by big wide receiver Luther Burden and the newest addition in running back Gavin Sawchuk. He and Raleek Brown form the top tailback duo committed to a program to date.

11. Baylor (14)

18 Verbal Commitments

The Bear class is big, it's red-hot on the trail and it may not soon slow down. Not only has it added a bevy of new commitments like mauling offensive lineman George Maile of late, but its early evaluation of QB Zach Pyron looks like one of Dave Aranda's best calls yet. Not to mention longtime pledge and jumbo athlete Kaian Roberts-Day shutting down his recruitment despite national interest last month.

12. Mississippi State (11)

14 Verbal Commitments

Beyond the College World Series, Bulldogs fans should be excited about their next recruiting class. It picked up one of the top pass rushers within state lines in Donterry Russell just before flipping LSU offensive line pledge Lucas Taylor in the first week of June. Fellow trenchman Cam East replaces the lone decommitment of the month from tackle Jacarius Clayton.

13. Rutgers (7)

13 Verbal Commitments

Beyond strong success with its New Jersey pipeline, RU has brought balance to its 2022 haul to date -- not to mention novelty. How about 6'7" DJ Allen jumping on board in June? There are fascinating athletic profiles up and down the Scarlet Knight commitment list and Gavin Wimsatt told SI he's all locked in with the program following a late June official visit.

14. Michigan (17)

12 Verbal Commitments

UM is one of the programs that got hot in short order in June, landing five prospects in a six-day span from June 19-25. Of course one of them was at the seemingly most fleeting position to date, quarterback, landing intriguing California passer Jayden Denegal as its headliner.

15. USC (24)

9 Verbal Commitments

The Trojans added a trio of prospects in June, none more head-turning on or off the field as Peach State star defensive lineman Mykel Williams. The mid-June pledge could be the first of many for USC in the state of Georgia, something to watch as Clay Helton's program climbs the ranks.

16. Alabama (21)

8 Verbal Commitments

Steady as she goes, Alabama's class is building at its own pace around Ty Simpson. June featured a pair of skill position additions in Louisiana running back Le'Veon Moss and massive Florida pass-catcher, Amari Niblack. We all know plenty more is on the way here.

17. Clemson (23)

8 Verbal Commitments

Pound-for-pound, Clemson's June pickups shined about as bright as any programs in landing elite cover man Toriano Pride and pass rusher Jihaad Campbell. The Tigers also picked up a regional safety in Sherrod Covil and the rare scholarship kicker in Robert Gunn as Dabo Swinney doubled his commitment list in a few weeks.

18. Kentucky (13)

11 Verbal Commitments

Kentucky maintains a top 20 class with one of the bigger hauls in the SEC, adding Texas offensive lineman Nikolas Haul last week.

19. Oregon (16)

10 Verbal Commitments

The Ducks are in double digits on the commitment list and bolstered the front seven in June, dipping back into Alabama with linebacker TJ Dudley and securing a commitment from former Washington verbal Sir Mells along the defensive interior.

20. Arkansas (18)

12 Verbal Commitments

The Razorbacks held onto their top commitments and picked up another in-stater in defensive lineman Nico Davillier last week, already the eighth commitment for Sam Pittman within state lines.

21. South Carolina (NR)

12 Verbal Commitments

The Gamecocks jump into the Top 25 for the first time thanks to what is becoming a banner secondary haul relatively quickly. Floridians Anthony Rose and JyVonte McClendon are big, physical and rangy in addition to being new on the commitment list. A third of the Gamecock haul, not counting QB Braden Davis' stop in the state last year, hails from the Sunshine State.

22. Florida (25)

10 Verbal Commitments

Florida surprised many on the recruiting trail in the first two weekends of the June window, with star-studded visitors and a commitment from Alabama native Shemar James. UF added skill position talent in the speedy Chandler Smith and Jamarrien Burt, as well.

23. Oklahoma State (19)

12 Verbal Commitments

The Pokes held a strong group entering the summer and despite some fluctuation, still do with its one dozen pledges. It capped the month on a high note, though, flipping impressive wideout Talyn Shettron from rival Oklahoma, where he just paired with brother Tabry on the OSU commitment list.

24. Missouri (20)

9 Verbal Commitments

Small but talented, the Tiger class remains intriguing within the Top 25 around big-time passer Sam Horn. In June, Mizzou added Texas secondary prospect Marcus Scott.

25. Maryland (15)

12 Verbal Commitments

The Terps continue to turn heads on the trail within the Big Ten, adding a trio of new commitments in the last month.

Dropped out: Cincinnati

Next Group: UCLA, Virginia Tech, Minnesota, Cincinnati, NC State

