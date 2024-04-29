The Rundown: Where Did LSU Football Stars End Up Following 2024 NFL Draft?
The 2024 NFL Draft is in the rearview mirror with several LSU Tigers hearing their names called over the three-day event in Detroit.
Headlined by first round selections Jayden Daniels (No. 2 overall), Malik Nabers (No. 6 overall) and Brian Thomas Jr. (No. 23 overall), the "NFLSU" slogan lives on loud and proud.
With Daniels and Co. off the board on Day 1, there were several other members of the 2023 roster preparing to hear their names called, including defensive linemen Maason Smith, Jordan Jefferson and Mekhi Wingo.
Where did the former Tigers end up?
The 2024 NFL Draft Rundown:
Jayden Daniels: Washington Commanders
It only took 20 minutes into the NFL Draft for LSU’s Jayden Daniels to hear his named called as the quarterback was selected No. 2 overall by the Washington Commanders.
Daniels joins Joe Burrow (2020), JaMarcus Russell (2007) and Bert Jones (1973) as LSU quarterbacks selected either No. 1 or 2 in the NFL Draft. Burrow (Bengals) and Russell (Raiders) were No. 1 picks, while Jones was the second overall selection by the Baltimore Colts.
Daniels, the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner, becomes highest-drafted player for LSU coach Brian Kelly in his 33-year collegiate career. Daniels also became LSU’s 50th first round pick, which ranks No. 9 among all college programs.
In two years with the Tigers, Daniels guided LSU to 20 wins and a berth in the SEC Championship Game in 2022. As a fifth-year senior in 2023, he led the nation in several categories including total offense (412.2), points responsible for per game (25.2), rushing yards by a quarterback (1,134) and yards per play (10.71). His nation’s best passer rating of 208.0 ranks the highest in FBS history.
“I’m ready to get to work,” Daniels said moments after getting selected. “(Washington) is going to get everything out of me – a competitor, a hard worker. I can’t wait to get there and meet my new teammates.”
Malik Nabers: New York Giants
LSU’s Malik Nabers became the second wide receiver in school history selected among the Top 10 picks in the NFL Draft when he was taken No. 6 overall by the New York Giants here Thursday night.
Nabers joins Ja’Marr Chase – No. 5 overall in 2022 by Cincinnati – as LSU’s two receivers picked in the Top 10 of the NFL Draft. Nabers also becomes the second LSU receiver picked in the first round by the Giants, joining Odell Beckham Jr., who was picked No. 12 overall in 2014.
Nabers and Jayden Daniels – picked No. 2 overall by Washington – become the first quarterback-receiver duo in program history to be selected in the Top 10 of the same NFL Draft.
Nabers, a unanimous All-America in 2023, capped his historic career at LSU as the school’s all-time leader in receptions (189) and receiving yards (3,003). He joined Josh Reed as the only players in program history with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, tallying 1,017 yards in 2022 followed by 1,569 last year.
Nabers twice led the SEC in receptions – 72 in 2022 and 89 in 2023. As a junior, Nabers led the nation in receiving yards per game (120.7), plays of 20-plus yards (34) and 30-plus yards (17). His 14 TD receptions ranked No. 3 nationally behind teammate Brian Thomas (17) and Jalen Royals of Utah State (15).
Brian Thomas Jr.: Jacksonville Jaguars
For only the third time in school history, LSU had three offensive players selected in the opening round of the NFL Draft when wide receiver Brian Thomas was picked No. 23 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars here Thursday night.
Thomas joined quarterback Jayden Daniels and wide receiver Malik Nabers as LSU’s first round draft picks. Daniels went No. 2 overall to Washington, while Nabers was tabbed with the sixth overall selection by the New York Giants. LSU tied Alabama and Washington with most first round picks in 2024 with three apiece.
The only other years in which LSU had three offensive players selected in the first round of the NFL Draft came in 2007 and 2020. In 2007, quarterback JaMarcus Russell and receivers Dwayne Bowe and Craig Davis were first round picks, while quarterback Joe Burrow, wide receiver Justin Jefferson and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire were taken during the opening round in 2020.
Thomas had a breakout season in 2023, leading the nation in receiving touchdowns with 17. He capped his junior year with 68 receptions for 1,177 yards. He caught a TD pass in 10 games, including a career-best three against Ole Miss.
Thomas earned third-team All-America honors and was named second-team All-SEC.
Maason Smith: Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars added another LSU player to its roster on Friday as the organization selected Tiger defensive tackle Maason Smith in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Smith will be reunited with LSU teammate Brian Thomas in Jacksonville. The Jaguars selected Thomas with the 23rd overall pick in the first round on Thursday night.
Smith was taken No. 48 overall and becomes the fourth Tiger picked through the first three rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft. In addition to Smith and Thomas, Heisman Trophy quarterback Jayden Daniels was selected No. 2 overall by Washington, while unanimous All-America wide receiver Malik Nabers was pocked No. 6 overall by the New York Giants.
Smith overcame a severe knee injury in the 2022 season-opener against Florida State and started 12 games for the 10-win Tigers last year. A freshman All-America in 2021, Smith tallied 47 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks during his 22-game career with the Tigers.
The Day 3 Selections: Jordan Jefferson and Mekhi Wingo
The Jacksonville Jaguars continued their run of drafting LSU players after signing LSU defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson in Round 4. The third Tiger selected by the Jags, it'll be a reunion in Jacksonville with Thomas Jr., Smith and Jefferson headed to the Sunshine State.
The final selection for the Tigers came in Round 6 with Mekhi Wingo coming off of the board to the Detroit Lions. A key component for LSU during his time in Baton Rouge, he'll look to be a steal in the draft after being a late-round pick.
The Undrafted Free Agent Signings:
Ovie Oghoufo: New York Giants
Omar Speights: Los Angeles Rams
Andre Sam: Philadelphia Eagles
Noah Cain: Cincinnati Bengals
Charles Turner III: New England Patriots
Other LSU News:
The Buzz: The Latest on LSU's Search for Defensive Tackles via the NCAA Transfer Portal
The Additions: Kim Mulkey, LSU Add Coveted Newcomers to 2024-25 Roster
The Latest on the No. 1 DT Transfer Simeon Barrow After LSU Visit
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Country: @LSUCountry_FN for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.