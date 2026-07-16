Biggest Questions Facing LSU Entering Fall Camp

For LSU football, a highly anticipated season is right around the corner. The new program, under head coach Lane Kiffin, has lofty expectations for success this fall.

The team has time to silence any doubts and tune up last-minute problems, with their fall camp expected to start late July.

This fall camp also has high expectations for the Tigers, as the new roster is trying to form a new identity and answer any season-defining questions before debuting their anticipated success with a season opener against Clemson at home.

The Wildcard Question

Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) throws a pass during a practice at the Verde Dickey Dome in Tempe, Ariz. on August 19, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kiffin's massive portal haul brought in over 40 transfer portal players, highlighted by the No. 1 transfer quarterback, Sam Leavitt, from ASU. In the top-ranked spot, the new play-caller is expected to lead LSU's offense to success through a tough SEC schedule.

There's just one thing weighing on his shoulder. He's named as the biggest wildcard in college football.

After a season-ending injury late last season with the Sundevils, and a follow-up procedure this spring, the junior quarterback just recently got the green light to practice fully this summer.

Time is quickly running out for Kiffin's offensive leader. On a brand-new team, with new wide receivers joining the squad to construct an elite offense, fall camp is a critical time to silence the wildcard doubts.

The Puzzle Piece Problem

Sep 27, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin talks with LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane (4) during the second quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kiffin's roster renovation of top-tier transfer portal players, topped off with elite incoming recruits, brings loads of talent to Baton Rouge.

While the talented roster additions create major depth at position groups on both sides of the ball, the LSU coaching staff is faced with a critical challenge: making all the pieces fit.

Fall camp is the time when defensive coordinator Blake Baker can tactically put together an unstoppable force on the defense, using the No. 2-ranked unit in the nation to become the ultimate threat in the SEC.

With Kiffin bringing in 12 new wide receivers from both the portal and freshman recruits, finding his best options for the positions, while being able to successfully move them around throughout the season, is what these next couple of weeks are all about for LSU's offensive production.

As the team is preparing to enter the season looking completely reconstructed, fall camp is the final moment for the program to perfect the little details to see huge success.

It might not be a Saturday night in Death Valley just yet, but it's game time for LSU.

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