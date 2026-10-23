LSU Football at Midseason Separating the Real Strengths From the Warning Signs

LSU football is halfway through one of the most anticipated seasons yet, after Lane Kiffin took over the program to bring a new identity to Baton Rouge.

While the Tigers have only played seven games, the season has felt much longer. While the highly anticipated season has still shown success and a brand-new energy for the Tigers, there have been crucial momentum shifts during the season.

Looking back on the first seven games, here are the strengths and weaknesses I've noticed in LSU football.

Real Strengths: The Portal Transfer Investment Paid Off

Sep 19, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Louisiana State Tigers defensive end Princewill Umanmielen (1) looks on during the second quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU didn't make all the headlines during the offseason just because of the Kiffin takeover, but the historic portal attack that brought in some of the nation's top-ranked talent.

Kiffin and his staff were able to secure over 40 transfer portal players all across the roster, bringing in elite pieces to form a talented puzzle.

So far, it's clearly paid off.

These standout transfers have stood out across the field, but have also been able to form dominant units on both sides of the ball, with the defense sitting at the top of the leaderboard for sacks this season and an offense that leads the SEC in total yards.

During the recruiting run, LSU was filling out a roster full of players who were given the chance to play for Kiffin at a well-respected program. Now, almost every position group on the field is taken over by these transfer portal additions, and they're not disappointing.

There Is Serious Trust In Backups

Oct 3, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Landen Clark (11) scrambles against the McNeese Cowboys during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The portal attack didn't just fill out an elite team of starters for the Tigers. With all the injuries the team has suffered this season, that would be the worst-case scenario.

There is major talent in the backups - and the coaches have shown serious trust in them.

In terms of injuries, LSU lost both team captains to early-season injuries, with tight end Trey'Dez Green and linebacker Whit Weeks missing recent games.

The offense turned to tight ends Zach Grace and Roman Mothershed to fill in for Green - the No. 1-ranked tight end in the nation - to fulfill the talent. So far, the backup has put up 120 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Now that Green is expected to play again, that backup talent won't go unused.

In the linebacker room, linebacker Davhon Keys replaced another top-ranked player, filling in for Weeks, recording the second-most total tackles of the unit, with 34 tackles across five games.

When the team isn't suffering another injury, the backups are still in constant rotation, with backup quarterback Landen Clark rotating into the offensive leader position when the Tigers are within goal range. While Clark has been treated like the classic backup, taking over the position during blowout games, he's also had his fair share of snaps with the starters, hinting that he's a reliable option with both teams.

The Defense Is The Strongest Weapon

Tigers Edge Jordan Ross 29 sacks quarterback Parker Puckett15, The LSU Tigers take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs. October 17, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Made up of the transfer portal players, true freshmen, and seasoned veterans, LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker has come up with a defensive unit that becomes an opponent's worst nightmare.

The defense has been able to put major pressure on opposing offenses throughout the season, ranking third nationally in holding opponents to just 246 total yards. Becoming one of the most productive pass rushes in the league, LSU brings a constant threat to every matchup.

The front seven have been able to record 22.5 sacks alone this season, closing in on the pocket on quarterbacks and limiting any hopes of scoring success.

Even when an opposing quarterback is able to find an option downfield, the next line of defense comes from an elite group of safeties, a group that has recorded six interceptions for 73 yards and 20 passes defended.

From the trenches to the backfield, the defense resembles a well-oiled machine, one that brings a major weapon to any matchup that LSU has or will walk into this season.

Warning Signs: Top-Paid Problems

Sep 12, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Louisiana Tech Bulldogs defensive back Jordan McRae (0) intercepts a pass and runs it back for a touchdown against LSU Tigers offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU football has made history this offseason with a record-breaking $40 million roster budget that has some of the highest-paid players in the league on its roster.

Offensive tackle Jordan Seaton from Colorado has become the highest-paid offensive lineman in history at LSU, with major expectations heading into the postseason. But now that he's deep into the regular season, he's part of one of the most struggling units on the team.

The offensive line has had some major struggles so far this season, opening gaps for opposing defenses to secure a sack against Leavitt. The side that was struggling the most was the left, with left guard Bo Boderlon getting swapped out for William Satterwhite during the early season, and Seaton at left tackle.

For a player to come in as a modern-day investment, to then let crucial plays slip past him, and his unit raises some weakness spots for the lineman.

Another top-paid player is quarterback Leavitt, who is the highest-paid player on the roster, for good reason. He's the leader of a top-ranked offense coming into the season, trying to make his mark at the prestigious LSU.

But in becoming a household name in the SEC, he's had major turnover trouble, recording at least one interception each game, up until last weekend's matchup against Mississippi State.

Leavitt is slowly becoming a more consistent quarterback, especially after last weekend's performance, but for his expectations coming in, it shouldn't have taken to the mid-season point to break an unfortunate trend.

These aren't just top-paid, but top-rated in their positions when in the portal, making them a target that was on everyone's radar, fueling their ability.

Expectation vs. Reality

Oct 10, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin walks on the sideline during the first quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats t Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kiffin coming to Baton Rouge brought a brand new wave of excitement to the program, as well as expectations that the program hasn't faced in a couple of years.

Before the season kicked off, LSU was sitting at a 40% chance of making the postseason. Now, the Tigers are sitting at a 27% chance, according to ESPN's FPI.

LSU won't go far past November play if it finishes out the season with three losses. At two right now, before facing SEC opponents Texas, Alabama, and Tennessee back-to-back, the Tigers will have some serious winning to do to meet playoff expectations.

I'm not here to throw a wrench in the works of the Lane Train, but his first season coaching at LSU has quickly become a harsh reality: it's make-or-break for LSU, and it's only Week 8.

There's still a lot more SEC play to happen. But if LSU drops the ball just slightly, the Tigers are quickly removed from the postseason conversation, and concerns will be raised about the Tigers' new program.

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