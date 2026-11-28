The LSU Tigers defeated the Arkansas Razorbacks 25-10 in the regular season finale. LSU (7-5, 4-5 SEC) snapped a three-game losing streak and ended the regular season on a high note.

Arkansas (4-8, 2-7 SEC) kept the game close in the first half, but the Tigers' offense pulled away in the third quarter. Blake Baker's defense was outstanding and made life difficult for the Razorbacks.

Let's grade each position group from LSU's win.

Quarterback

LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sam Leavitt played fine on Saturday. He did enough to keep his team in the lead, completing 23 of his 34 pass attempts for 231 yards and a touchdown.

Leavitt was indecisive at times, but most importantly, he didn't commit a turnover. The Tigers were more talented than Arkansas, but costly turnovers could've kept the Razorbacks alive.

Leavitt left the game in the fourth quarter with an injury and didn't return. Husan Longstreet finished the game and had 79 total yards.

Grade: C+

Running Back

LSU Tigers running back Dilin Jones. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dilin Jones finished his fantastic 2026 campaign with a tremendous performance. He rushed 23 times for 184 yards and two touchdowns. He had two 50-yard carries and became LSU's first 1,000-yard rusher since 2021.

Jones has been one of the team's best stories. He was a big reason why the Tigers knocked off the Razorbacks, and retaining him next year will be critical.

Grade: A+

Wide Receiver

Jackson Harris was LSU's leading wide receiver on Saturday, posting four receptions for 54 yards. He didn't have to do much to help LSU get a win.

Corey Barber Jr. had his best game since his two-touchdown performance against McNeese State. The freshman finished with five receptions for 37 yards.

Grade: B-

Tight End

As Trey'Dez Green has done all season, he had another massive game. Green led the team in receptions (6), yards (91), and a fourth-quarter touchdown.

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Green was lined up out wide and scored a red-zone touchdown to give the Tigers a two-score lead. The 6'7" tight end is one of the best offensive weapons in college football and he showed why on Saturday.

Grade: A+

Offensive Line

The offensive line opened up running lanes for Jones. LSU finished with over 300 rushing yards and only allowed two sacks. Arkansas doesn't have an elite defensive line, but it was nice to see the Tigers impose their will at the line of scrimmage.

Grade: A

Defensive Line

Deuce Geralds finished his impressive freshman season with a sack and a fumble recovery. He also made a huge fourth-down stop to halt an Arkansas offensive drive. The Tigers held the Razorbacks to 75 rushing yards.

Grade: B+

Linebackers

Davhon Keys has been excellent in Whit Weeks' absence this season. He led the team with 10 tackles and recorded a pass deflection. Keys has been subjected to criticism because of coverage mistakes, but he played a great game on Saturday.

Grade: B

Secondary

Ty Benefield nearly had a 92-yard scoop-and-score, but the call was overturned. Regardless, the senior safety had eight tackles and two pass deflections. PJ Woodland was also tremendous, recording an interception, a pass breakup, and seven tackles.

Arkansas couldn't establish its passing attack because of LSU's secondary. It played a large role in the Tigers' defensive success.

Grade: A

Special Teams

LSU Tigers kicker Scott Starzyk (80) kicks a field goal. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Special teams were a nightmare on Saturday. Arkansas' lone touchdown was a 79-yard punt return by Sutton Smith.

Kicker Scott Starzyk missed two extra-point attempts and missed a 50-yard field goal. Thankfully, the missed kicks didn't hurt LSU, but the special team's performance was unacceptable.

Grade: F

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