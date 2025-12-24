LSU Football Contacts Prized SEC Quarterback's Camp Amid Transfer Portal Buzz

The LSU Tigers will be in search of multiple quarterbacks via the NCAA Transfer Portal next month with the window set to open in less than 10 days.

In what will be a pivotal two-week stretch beginning on Jan. 2, LSU head coach Lane Kiffin and Co. will be eyeing a franchise signal-caller to lead the program in 2026 with options galore set to be available.

LSU has been linked to multiple quarterbacks that have revealed intentions of entering the NCAA Transfer Portal once it officially opens - notably Florida Gators signal-caller DJ Lagway.

According to 104.5 ESPN, LSU has already reached out to Lagway's representatives to engage in conversation on his future with the Tigers emerging as an option.

LSU is not able to formally speak with Lagway himself until the Transfer Portal window officially opens on Jan. 2.

"LSU has made contact with representatives for former Florida quarterback DJ Lagway, LouisianaSports.net has learned. A source made it clear that Lane Kiffin was not ready to accept a commitment until he knew what options are available once the portal window opens," the report wrote.

Lagway put pen to paper with Billy Napier and the Florida Gators as the No. 1 dual-threat signal-caller in America out of high school where he immediately became the starter as a true freshman last fall.

Fast forward to his sophomore campaign in 2025 and it was a difficult year for the SEC quarterback after completing 63 percent of his passes while throwing for 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Following a pair of seasons in the Sunshine State, the Texas native is set to enter the Transfer Portal in search of a new home.

The LSU Tigers, Baylor Bears, and Miami Hurricanes have emerged as the early teams to watch in the Lagway sweepstakes, according to On3 Sports.

LSU will be in the market for multiple quarterbacks with the roster currently sitting with Michael Van Buren as the lone signal-caller in Baton Rouge.

Kiffin and Co. have been linked to multiple quarterbacks to this point - notably Arizona State signal-caller Sam Leavitt where he sits as the No. 1 overall player in the Transfer Portal.

