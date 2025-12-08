LSU Football Could Target This Elite Big 12 Quarterback After Entering Transfer Portal

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin has made his presence felt in Baton Rouge across the first eight days of his tenure after handling business during the Early Signing Period while locking in key pieces to his staff.

Across a chaotic stretch in the Bayou State, Kiffin got straight to work where he secured a pair of five-star signees along with a big-time hire on defense after former Syracuse defensive coordinator Elijah Robinson made the move to LSU, according to Football Scoop.

Now, Kiffin will navigate the next few weeks to put his touch on the roster with the new staff looking to retain multiple key contributors, but the fun will begin in January for this LSU program.

Kiffin has been labeled as the "Portal King" where he's made a living recently after dominating the free agent market, and with roughly $25 million in "roster cash" annually, it's set to be a stretch to watch.

"Then go to the portal, which I have zero concern about the interest of players with that, because I know what the interest was of players nationally to come play for us where we were just at, and now when you put that with this stadium and with that logo, I mean, makes me want to get on the phone right now, but the portal is not open," Kiffin said last Monday.

Now, there's a name to keep tabs on in the free agent market after revealing intentions to enter on Monday.

The Name to Monitor: Sam Leavitt

Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt is officially out as the signal-caller of the Sun Devils after he revealed his intentions to depart the program and enter the NCAA Transfer Portal once it comes open on Jan 2, according to multiple reports.

Leavitt didn't play the full length of the 2025 season due to injury, but managed to finish with 1,628 yards passing and 10 touchdowns. He threw three interceptions while also rushed for 306 yards and five scores.

But his "money year" was in 2024 after putting the Arizona State program on the map.

Leavitt initially began his career at Michigan State in 2023 where he threw 23 passes, but then made the move and transferred to Arizona State in 2024.

From there, he became the full-time starter - throwing for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns as the Sun Devils reached the College Football Playoff last season.

Now, he's made the decision to depart Kenny Dillingham and Co. where he will instantly become one of the top quarterbacks available in the market next month with what is expected to be a high asking price.

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opens on Jan. 2 and runs through Jan. 16.

