LSU Football Defensive End Labeled as a Tiger 'Up Next' for Brian Kelly's Program
LSU defensive end Bradyn Swinson remains a player organizations will be taking a closer look into during this week's NFL Combine in Indianapolis as a potential 2025 selection.
Swinson, who's coming off of a career year with the Tigers, has been declared a "sleeper" in this year's draft as a player with tremendous upside moving forward.
He's coming off of a 2024 season with 59 tackles, 8.5 sacks, three pass breakups, and two forced fumbles. His 60 pressures were tied with Donovan Ezeiruka and Elijah Roberts for sixth in the FBS this past season, according to The33rdTeam.
Swinson went through the Media Day portion of the NFL Combine on Wednesday afternoon after fielding questions from a myriad of credentialed media members in attendance.
But there was one question that took social media by storm: Which LSU Tiger is "up next" in Baton Rouge at the defensive end position?
Swinson's Answer: Sophomore defensive end Gabriel Reliford.
The Louisiana native enters his second season in the purple and gold with tremendous upside for the program.
Reliford has lived in the weight room ever since arriving in Baton Rouge. He's up to 270 pounds and has carved out a role as a player prepared to take that next step in 2025.
The youngster saw limited action during his true freshman campaign in 2024 after totaling 10 tackles and 0.5 sacks in 13 games played.
LSU is deep at the edge rusher position after signing a trio of transfers in Florida State's Patrick Payton, Florida's Jack Pyburn and Nebraska's Jimari Butler, but Reliford is a returning player that can certainly carve out a role.
Swinson believes it as do many other LSU Tigers heading into Spring Camp in March.
Which other sophomores have an opportunity to take that next step heading into their second seasons with the program?
Weston Davis: Offensive Tackle
LSU sophomore offensive tackle Weston Davis will be a player in contention for the starting right tackle spot heading into Spring Camp next month.
With offensive tackles Will Campbell and Emery Jones off to the 2025 NFL Draft, it's Davis who has an opportunity to enter the mix in a big way.
The 6-foot-6, 310-pounder, and former five-star prospect, has the intangibles to take that next step under offensive line coach Brad Davis' guidance.
247Sports' Cooper Petagna has Davis in the mix as a player with breakout potential heading into the 2025 season.
PJ Woodland: Cornerback
LSU sophomore cornerback PJ Woodland sent shockwaves during Fall Camp in 2024 as a true freshman after earning impactful snaps.
Fast forward to the 2024 season and Woodland saw limited action for the program, but remains a player firmly in the mix to get significant reps in 2025.
LSU has added cornerbacks Mansoor Delane and Ja'Keem Jackson via the NCAA Transfer Portal alongside five-star corner DJ Pickett, but it'll be Woodland who also has chances to compete for reps.
