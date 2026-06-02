LSU Football's Difficult 2026 Schedule Is Not Getting the Credit It Deserves

It's always a feel good moment when a program is at the start of a new era. For the LSU football program, the honeymoon stage is still in progress. Lane Kiffin has become the new head coach of the program, and at the moment, it feels like this team can't lose.

But no matter how many clear eyes and full hearts can be seen in Baton Rouge, getting through the SEC unscathed is nearly impossible. Kiffin does not have an easy road in his first year with the team.

Recently, CBS Sports' Brad Crawford ranked the Tigers' 2026 schedule as the third toughest in all of college football. Even though that is pretty tough, could it be even higher?

The Road To Success Is Never Easy

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin, left, and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry greet each other at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

"If Lane Kiffin and the Tigers are in the College Football Playoff hunt exiting this gauntlet, they'll have earned every ounce of national respect by the end of it," Crawford wrote in regard to the Tigers' 2026 schedule. "A Year 1 barometer matchup for Kiffin, LSU hosts Alabama the first weekend of November as usual and looks to snap a three-game skid in the SEC rivalry. From there, the Tigers take on Texas for only the third time since 1963. Wrapping up, Neyland Stadium is a difficult place to survive, particularly against a Tennessee offense under Josh Heupel that's often capable of turning games into track meets in a hurry."

Kiffin knew the deal when he came here. The veteran head coach is no stranger to the SEC. The new Tigers coach has made two other head coaching stops in the conference, at Tennessee and, of course, with Ole Miss. Now, he will meet both this season on the field.

Bad Blood

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding runs off the field during warmups before the CFP Fiesta Bowl at the State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Ariz., on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sure, games with Tennessee, Alabama, and Texas A&M are going to be wars. But arguably the biggest game on the Tigers' schedule this season will be the road contest against the Rebels.

Just like any coach in this situation, Kiffin and his program may play down just how important this game is to them, personally. However, we all know what the feelings are between these two programs. The Rebels are one year removed from a deep College Football Playoff run, and their new head coach, Pete Golding, wants to prove that he was the right hire. This one has all the makings of an instant classic.

Throw in a season-opening matchup with Clemson, and the Tigers really have a marquee matchup nearly every week this fall. To be the best, you have to beat the best.

Can the Tigers do it?

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