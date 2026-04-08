SEC Media Days: Lane Kiffin, LSU Football Receive Schedule Amid Major Offseason

BATON ROUGE – LSU head coach Lane Kiffin along with three players will appear at the annual

SEC Football Kickoff Media Days on Thursday, July 23, the league announced on Wednesday.

The four-day event will take place at the Tampa Marriott Water Street and JW Marriott. Kiffin and the Tigers will be joined on the final day of SEC Football Kickoff Media Days by Arkansas, Mississippi State and Texas.

This will be the first time the city of Tampa and the state of Florida have hosted the SEC’s preseason media extravaganza. Dallas, Nashville and Atlanta have served as hosts the previous three years.

A more detailed daily schedule with full television information, rotational breakdown and student-athletes attending will be available prior to the event in early July.

SEC Network will once again bring the four-day event to a national audience.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

Names below are listed alphabetically by school and not an indicator of actual order of appearance each day.

MONDAY, July 20

Kentucky – Will Stein

Missouri – Eliah Drinkwitz

Oklahoma – Brent Venables

Tennessee – Josh Heupel

TUESDAY, July 21

Auburn – Alex Golesh

Georgia – Kirby Smart

South Carolina – Shane Beamer

Vanderbilt – Clark Lea

WEDNESDAY, July 22

Alabama – Kalen DeBoer

Florida – Jon Sumrall

Ole Miss – Pete Golding

Texas A&M – Mike Elko

THURSDAY, July 23

Arkansas – Ryan Silverfield

LSU – Lane Kiffin

Mississippi State – Jeff Lebby

Texas – Steve Sarkisian

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

The 2026 Expectations:

"I think expectations can be really scary. So we don't really look at it that way. We don't have goals and say, 'Okay, we need to have this many wins or playoffs.' We don't talk that way because that's really outcome-based, not process-based. A lot of those things are determined by things out of your control. I was actually sitting there during an offensive meeting today and Charlie [Weis] was up here running, and I looked up there. I don't know how good my math is, but in 18 years, only three times has this program been to New Year's Six games. It kind of shocked me. Those are right up there. It's a hard thing to do.

"It's much more about the day-to-day process and always trying to find a way to improve our players, coach better and get them to the highest level. We don't really talk with numbers that way because I think you get yourself stuck a little bit, especially in a system now that part of is out of your control, whether you're in the playoffs or not."

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