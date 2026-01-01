LSU Football Emerging As Serious Threat For No. 1 Quarterback in Transfer Portal

The LSU Tigers will be in the market for a franchise quarterback in the NCAA Transfer Portal with Lane Kiffin preparing to unleash a treasure chest full of roster cash in the free agent market.

In what will be a critical two-week stretch for the program, Kiffin and Co. will be reconstructing the roster in Baton Rouge with the checkbook ready to be unveiled.

"Then go to the portal, which I have zero concern about the interest of players with that, because I know what the interest was of players nationally to come play for us where we were just at, and now when you put that with this stadium and with that logo, I mean, makes me want to get on the phone right now, but the portal is not open," Kiffin said on Dec. 1.

Now, there's a quarterback emerging as a serious target for the LSU Tigers with Kiffin and Co. eyeing a franchise signal-caller in Baton Rouge.

The Target to Know: Brendan Sorsby - No. 1 QB

Cincinnati transfer Brendan Sorsby sits as the top-ranked signal-caller in the Transfer Portal with the LSU Tigers reportedly heating up in their pursuit.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder made his way to Cincinnati after two years at Indiana where he played in 11 games for the Hoosiers.

Sorsby - a two-year starter for the Bearcats - blossomed into one of America's top signal-callers this fall where he will be a hot commodity in the portal market.

Across 12 games in 2025, the dual-threat signal-caller completed 62 percent of his passes while throwing for 2,800 yards, 27 touchdowns and just five interceptions.

Sorsby is set to be one of the most sought-after names once he officially hits the portal on Friday where he’ll have one year of eligibility remaining at his next destination.

Texas Tech has emerged as the program that has generated the most buzz, but recent reports indicate that the LSU Tigers are picking up steam.

Some agent scuttlebutt. It sounds like former Cincinnati QB Brendan Sorsby is most likely headed to LSU at this point. — Bobby Burton (@BobbyBurtonOTF) December 30, 2025

Big Spenders: LSU Preparing the Treasure Chest of Cash

“[LSU AD Verge Ausberry] and his team had a really, really good plan,” Kiffin said on Dec. 1. “Even talking to some donors that are part of that plan here to see exactly, how does that work? There’s a great plan here.

"There’s a great plan here of how we can come together with what we bring and with what players around the country want to play for us and our systems, and then have that support to do that, so that they want to play for us and they get taken care of financially.

“Obviously, nowadays, it’s the world of college football and it’s important and it’s critical to them. It’s important to them. This was the best setup. That definitely played a factor into it. I don’t care what your systems are. Without good players, they don’t work.”

