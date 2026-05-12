LSU Football's First 2026 College GameDay Matchup Is Officially Set

The LSU Tigers are no stranger to the bright lights when it comes to the college football world, but the attention will be taken to a new level next season for the first year under head coach Lane Kiffin.

As a result, LSU will unsurprisingly play on some big stages in Kiffin's first season as the program aims for a national championship. In the SEC, there will be no shortage of high-stakes contests but it's LSU season-opening non-conference matchup

ESPN clearly agrees with the hype, as Pete Thamel reported Tuesday that the LSU-Clemson matchup in Baton Rouge will be the site of College GameDay in Week 1. The official kickoff time for the game has not yet been set but it's likely the highly-anticipated opener will be at night, making for what could be quite a spectacle in Death Valley.

LSU vs. Clemson Set For College GameDay

NEW: College GameDay is set to go to Baton Rouge for LSU vs. Clemson in Week 1, @PeteNakos reports📍https://t.co/uofBxtgAdM pic.twitter.com/2H8QkbmZ3F — On3 (@On3) May 12, 2026

A lot has changed since the two teams met in South Carolina last season under the Saturday night lights. In that game, No. 9 LSU and No. 4 Clemson squared off in a matchup of a potential national title conteders with two Heisman-worthy quarterbacks.

LSU won a defensive nail-biter 17-10 and appeared to have an early statement win that would follow Brian Kelly and the Tigers all the way to the College Football Playoff Selection Show. But of course, both teams ended up with a 2025 season to forget.

LSU would end up firing Kelly after a blowout loss at home to Texas A&M before finishing the season with a 7-6 record and a loss to Houston in the Texas Bowl. Clemson also ended the year with a 7-6 record and a bowl loss but looked arguably worse than LSU did along the way. The only difference is that head coach Dabo Swinney is still around, unlike Kelly.

It feels unlikely that this fall's matchup will be as low scoring as last season's, but regardless of the style, both teams will be desperate for an early statement win. For Clemson, stealing one in Baton Rouge could signal a much-needed turnaround for the program while a victory for LSU would be an early resume-building move.

However, there's no doubt Kiffin and the Tigers will be feeling the pressure a bit more. A loss to Clemson means they can realistically only afford one more loss before likely being out of CFP contention. With games against Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Texas also on the schedule, LSU will need to take care of business early.

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