LSU Simply Cannot Afford To Lose This One Game Next Season

The LSU Tigers will roll into the 2026 season with plenty of new faces around the program that should be a reason for excitement after a rough 2025 season.

The Tigers have someone new leading the charge, with new head coach Lane Kiffin brought in to get LSU back into national championship contention. Kiffin brings in plenty of newcomers to Baton Rouge to get the Tigers ready to compete right away in the fall.

LSU will have its plate full in 2026 with the challenges the Tigers will face in Kiffin's first year at the helm. A challenging season opener against a nonconference opponent, followed by what should be a grueling nine-game SEC schedule, with one of those matchups looming as a can't lose game.

LSU Battles in Tone-Setting Season Opener

LSU Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks and LSU Tigers linebacker West Weeks celebrate after a defensive stop Saturday. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Is it fair to call a season opener a must-win game? Maybe not. However, a win for the Tigers in their season opener against the Clemson Tigers would infuse loads of early momentum and get the Kiffin era started in Baton Rouge on the right track.

The Tigers in purple and gold open up the 2026 season and return to the field of Tiger Stadium, hosting the Tigers in orange and white on Sept. 5, in a game that could be a tone setter for the rest of the 2026 season.

Clemson heads into the 2026 season just like LSU, looking to rebound from a down year in 2025 after making it into the College Football Playoff a year prior. However, over the years, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has put teams on the field with plenty of talent, and it would not be surprising if the team LSU faces in September has exactly that.

The two teams faced off in the season opener in 2025, and the Tigers from Baton Rouge came away with a 17-10 win on the road. The win ultimately wasn't enough to springboard LSU into any big things in 2025.

Now, a year removed from that matchup, the players up and down both rosters will look dramatically different. And those changes start under center with LSU and Clemson heading into 2026 with brand new starting quarterbacks.

LSU moves forward after Garrett Nussmeier's departure to the NFL and turns to Sam Leavitt to be the new face of the Tigers program and to take the reins of the Kiffin offense. Meanwhile, Clemson also loses its multiyear starter to the NFL in Cade Klubnik, who will likely be replaced by Christopher Vizzina.

LSU's win over Clemson in the season opener proved that a week one can ultimately not matter much in how the seaosn will unfold. However, for the new look Tigers program, a win in the seaosn opener could instill plenty of belief into the new changes.

A victory would also be huge for LSU, with conference matchups against Ole Miss, followed by Texas A&M coming up in weeks three and four of the season.

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