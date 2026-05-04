Evaluating Clemson's Chances at Revenge vs. LSU Next Season

In March of 2025, every college football fan was looking forward to August 30 for the season-opening matchup in Memorial Stadium between LSU and Clemson.

The matchup featured two teams ranked in the top 10, two top quarterbacks that were preseason Heisman favorites, and 16 future NFL Draft picks. The game was great, but it wasn't the offensive game everyone expected. Instead, it was a defensive masterclass by Blake Baker and LSU.

The game ended in a 17-10 road win for LSU, a shocking score to anyone who bet on the game. The over/under was set at 56.5 in the contest, just over double the final 27-point total.

But it all made sense with how both offenses had disappointing seasons for and LSU, both programs ushered in a new era. For LSU, it was out with Brian Kelly and in with Lane Kiffin. For Clemson, it was finally a taste of modern college football with its first meaningful transfer portal class.

Clemson's Threats

Nov 22, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; California Golden Bears linebacker Luke Ferrelli (41) reacts after a blocked field goal attempt by Stanford Cardinal during the second quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Clemson will bring a revamped defense with a lot of talent from the portal to replace the exodus of NFL-ready players to LSU's Death Valley,

The incoming transfer class is highlighted by safety Jerome Carter III from Old Dominion, who tied for second in the FBS with 6 interceptions in 2025; safety Corey Myrick from Southern Miss, who posted a PFF grade over 80 across 700 career snaps; linebacker Luke Ferrelli from Cal, who was the ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year with 91 tackles and 5 TFLs and edge London Merritt from Colorado, who earned All-Freshman honors with 8 tackles for loss as a true freshman last season.

On offense, Clemson's wide receiver duo of Bryant Wesco Jr. and T.J. Moore will be lethal. Wesco produced 708 yards and five touchdowns as a freshman in 2024, but like most of Clemson's offense, he took a slight step back in 2025 despite lofty expectations.

But Moore, on the other hand, took a step up. He went from 45 catches for 651 yards and five touchdowns as a freshman to 52 catches for 837 yards and four touchdowns as a sophomore. Both receivers are experienced juniors who returned averaging over 15 yards per catch last season.

They'll be part of a new offensive scheme designed to run the ball and open up the play-action, with Chad Morris reuniting with head coach Dabo Swinney for the third time and second as offensive coordinator. For Clemson, the familiarity could be a stabilizing force for a rebuilding offense.

But perhaps the most threatening factor is that Clemson is a motivated program with something to prove. The year-long talk of "the real Death Valley" and the chance to silence 102,321 fans optimistic for this new era of LSU football is nothing but fuel for a team like Clemson.

"Everybody is telling us how bad we are," Swinney said. "I think it's a great opportunity for us to see if we can get back in the mix."

Clemson's Concerns

Oct 11, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Christopher Vizzina (17) reads the defense during the second half against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

But the team is far from flawless. And don't forget LSU will have a say in Clemson's performance on September 5.

For Clemson, a major area of concern is having an unproven quarterback at the helm. Christopher Vizzina is taking the reins as a redshirt junior. He has spent three years in Swinney's program, but still, he is an unproven option at the position with only one career start under his belt.

If Vizzina comes out of the offseason with some juice and confidence, it'll depend on whether he has the time to make his plays, as an inexperienced offensive line will be in front of him. Clemson lost almost 1,500 snaps of experience between departed tackles Tristan Leigh and Blake Miller, leaving a patchwork unit protecting a first-time starter.

But, quite possibly the biggest worry for Clemson should be this LSU team playing at home with a battle-tested and experienced defense.

Whit Weeks, Dashawn Spears and DJ Pickett are all returning to LSU, with newcomers like Princewill Umanmielen and Ty Benefield bringing experience and production to Baker's unit.

For the LSU defense, it's been a steady level of improvement over the last three seasons. Now, after finishing as a top-25 unit, the "Bayou Bandits" are ready for that next step and spring practices in Baton Rouge showed just that.

The Final Verdict

Aug 30, 2025; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane (4) celebrates with linebacker West Weeks (33) and cornerback PJ Woodland (11) after a play against the Clemson Tigers during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Clemson is more dangerous than its reputation suggests.

But threatening LSU in Baton Rouge requires everything to go exactly right - from Vizzina's development, to the offensive line gelling, to the portal additions making an immediate impact.

So no, Clemson is not the same threat that it posed to LSU in its last season opener.

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