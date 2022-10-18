LSU Football: Grading the Defense Against Florida

Defensive coordinator Matt House’s unit has been a bright spot for the Tigers through the first half of the season, but the last two weeks against both Tennessee and Florida were certainly a challenge.

House has dialed up near flawless game plans to get SEC play going, but last week’s loss to Tennessee and battle against Florida showed this group is human. With the Volunteers putting 40 points on this LSU defense and the Gators following it up with a 35-point performance, this defense must bounce back.

Here we graded each position group from the victory over Florida:

Defensive Line: C

Losing Smith in the season opener certainly didn’t help this group, but their “next man up” approach has gone their way. Missouri transfer Mekhi Wingo has been a major factor this season for the Tigers even if his statistics don’t show it.

But Saturday night against Florida they were seemingly outplayed for most of the contest, giving up over 200 rushing yards on numerous explosive plays by the Gators. With Florida running back Montrell Johnson getting almost anything he wanted, the LSU defense proved there is still work to be done.

This unit has an A grade written all over them, but inconsistency against Florida, specifically in them allowing over 200 yards on the ground, is what has held them back. Look for this grade to be an A in the coming weeks.

Linebackers: B

It’s difficult to grade this position group with such a wide variety of rotations being thrown out there. With Mike Jones Jr. seeing less playing time given the rise of true freshman Harold Perkins paired with Micah Baskerville beginning to emerge, it’s been an inconsistent approach from this unit.

Let’s talk about Perkins. The freakish athlete has done it all in his first seven games for the Tigers, proving he isn’t just on his way to being a key piece to this defense, but rather he has already arrived. Leading the Tigers in tackles in two of his first four games, his ability to line up in a number of spots is what makes his versatility unmatched.

But Saturday night it was the Micah Baskerville show. Leading the team in tackles, even adding a sack and tackle for loss, the senior linebacker put it all together and played a major role in the Tigers coming out on top.

Cornerbacks: B+

It’s hard to be successful given this unit has only played seven games together. With this entire position group being led by transfers, continuity is forming, but it isn’t quite there yet.

Yes, the entire position group is led by transfers. Louisiana transfer Mekhi Garner, Oklahoma State transfer Jarrick Bernard-Converse, McNeese State transfer Colby Richardson and Ohio State transfer Sevyn Banks are what has made up this group with others emerging.

The Tigers’ highest graded corner through seven games has been Garner and it is was the same result against Florida. With extreme size and strength, he’s put it together rather quickly for this group. This unit has the talent to be successful towards the backend of the season, but until they put it together, they’ll remain around that B grade.

Safeties: B

A position group made up of Major Burns, Sage Ryan, Joe Foucha, Greg Brooks and Jay Ward, there’s been fluctuation in who is on the field at times. The most consistent defensive back for LSU this season has been Brooks, who has shown flashes of Tyrann Mathieu type tenacity in a few short games.

With Foucha and Brooks both transferring in from Arkansas, they certainly have chemistry together. Foucha returned to the starting lineup in Week 5 following a four game academic suspension, so it’ll take some time for him to get on the same page as the rest of these guys, but it should come together quickly for them.

The safeties played above average against the Gators, limiting a few explosive plays, but busted coverage did play a factor in why the Gators stayed within striking distance in the second half.