Notebook: Brian Kelly Talks Will Campbell, Emery Jones Success

Brian Kelly addressed the media Monday afternoon following the Tigers’ big win over Florida. It was an offensive masterpiece led by quarterback Jayden Daniels, but Kelly detailed the factors that allowed this unit to click on all cylinders.

Whether it be the offensive line providing elite protection or coordinator Mike Denbrock dialing up a picture perfect scheme, it was a job well done by this program.

Here are a few takeaways from what Kelly had to say Monday:

Offensive Operation

It’s no secret this offense has been rather inconsistent this season and many are quick to point the finger at offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock. On Monday, Kelly detailed who calls the shots, what goes into each call and what his role is when it comes to Denbrock’s system.

“So it comes down from Mike [Denbrock], and Cortez [Hankton] obviously has him on the sideline, but they're going through our signalers,” Kelly said. “So I'm hearing them. One, obviously is enough. You can't have three or four voices when you're getting the play and getting into a flow.

But when it comes to Kelly’s role as the overseer of all operations, he plays as the sidekick essentially. Reminding Denbrock and company of the little things, he harped on his duties in the offense.

READ MORE: Grading LSU's Offense Against Florida

“I'm reminding him of time and timeouts and really time management issues more than anything else,” Kelly said. “Other than that, play calling is -- it's an art and a science, but you can't get in the way of the art of it.”

Here are a few more tidbits on what Kelly had to say of the play calling by the Tigers and what goes into it.

Will Campbell, Emery Jones Taking Over as True Freshmen

The word rare doesn’t describe what Campbell and Jones are accomplishing as true freshmen. Handling business as the two tackles on this offensive line, they’ve impressed not just Kelly this season, but the entire country. Starting a freshman at the offensive line position in the SEC is one thing, but having two handle the duties as the tackles is another.

“They have the physical (ability) because you cannot play in this league unless you have physical traits,” Kelly said. “These (defensive) guys are too fast, too big, too strong. They’ll walk you back to the quarterback if you’re not physically strong enough."

“Emery Jones and Will Campbell, physically, have the traits to go in the weight room and be as strong as anybody that we have, and are able to move their feet to obviously get out and set these guys."

READ MORE: Jack Bech, Armoni Goodwin Status Update

Following the victory over Florida, Kelly harped on what he’s seen from his two freshmen and how the sky’s the limit for them. We saw Campbell’s efforts pay off after taking home SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week honors.

Lane Kiffin Praise, Challenges He Presents

Moving onto the task at hand this week, the Tigers are presented with quite the challenge against No. 7 Ole Miss. With Lane Kiffin leading the Rebels, he’s paved the way for his team to be dominant on both sides of the football and Kelly dove deeper into what makes him such a gifted coach.

Having faced each other before, Kelly understands Kiffin’s coaching style to a degree, but this year’s squad is somewhat complete offensively. Attaining a quarterback who is “a beautiful thrower of the football” and a rushing attack that makes their engine go, it’s a complete package the Tigers must prepare for.

READ MORE: An Early Look at LSU's Matchup Against No. 7 Ole Miss

Kelly harped on Kiffin’s style of coaching, his squad and the difficulties presented when facing such a talented SEC opponent.