LSU Football in the NFL Combine: Tigers Tight End Mason Taylor Turning Heads
LSU tight end Mason Taylor continues his rise as a coveted 2025 NFL Draft prospect after impressive performances in both the Reese's Senior Bowl and NFL Combine.
Taylor, who departs the LSU program as one of the most decorated tight ends in school history, rewrote the record books during his time in Baton Rouge.
Taylor left the program as the leader in receptions by a tight end and yards by a tight end in LSU history.
The numbers year-by-year:
Year 1: 38 catches, 414 yards and 3 TD
Year 2: 36 catches, 348 yards and 1 TD
Year 3: 55 catches, 546 yards and 2 TD
Now, it's onto the 2025 NFL Draft with Taylor handling business during the Combine this week in Indianapolis.
He met with all 32 NFL teams prior to on-field work with the impressive 20-year-old turning heads instantly.
Taylor will not turn 21 years of age until May with the decorated tight end having tremendous upside for a myriad of organizations interested.
How did he performed at the NFL Combine? What's the buzz coming off of his testing?
LSU in the NFL Combine: Tight End Mason Taylor
The Measurements: Taylor measured in at 6-foot-5 1/8 and 251 pounds with 32 1/4-inch arms and a 78 3/4-inch wingspan, but his on-field work is what stole the show.
“Everything he does is smooth and natural,” an NFL Network commentator said of the record-setting pass-catcher. “He’s polished as a route-runner, understands how to work back to the quarterback. He tracks it well.”
CBS Sports gave Taylor an "A" grade for his performance on Friday in the NFL Combine.
"Mason Taylor did not do any of the athletic testing, but his on-performance work was fantastic," CBS wrote. "He looked in control and displayed soft but strong hands through a variety of the drills. His sled work was more than enough."
But CBS Sports isn't the only one who's praised the former LSU star. The Draft Network also chimed in on Taylor's performance.
"Mason Taylor did not participate in athletic testing at the NFL Combine, but his on-field workout was smooth and effortless. Taylor was by far the most impressive tight end prospect in the gauntlet drill, showcasing elite ball skills," The Draft Network wrote.
"He was equally as effective at this year's Senior Bowl, where athleticism and fluidity were also on display."
Now, after handling business at the Reese's Senior Bowl, NFL Combine and interview process, Taylor has emerged as a prized prospect heading into April's 2025 NFL Draft.
Taylor is one of eight LSU Tigers going through the NFL Combine work where he is joined by offensive tackle Will Campbell, offensive lineman Garrett Dellinger, offensive lineman Miles Frazier, offensive lineman Emery Jones, defensive end Sai'vion Jones, defensive end Bradyn Swinson and cornerback Zy Alexander.
The 2025 NFL Draft will begin on April 24th with a myriad of former LSU Tigers hoping to hear their names called at the multi-day event.
