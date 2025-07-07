SI

2025 Dynasty Fantasy Football Rookie Tight End Rankings: Mason Taylor Behind Tyler Warren, Colston Loveland

Michael Fabiano

Jets TE Mason Taylor has sleeper appeal for fantasy managers in both redraft and rookie-only dynasty leagues.
Jets TE Mason Taylor has sleeper appeal for fantasy managers in both redraft and rookie-only dynasty leagues.

The recent fantasy emergences of Sam LaPorta and Brock Bowers has the value of rookie tight ends on the rise in both redraft and dynasty leagues. This year’s draft class has some talented options, maybe none more than Tyler Warren and Colston Loveland, who were both first-round selections.

Warren will elicit comparisons to Dallas Clark in Indianapolis, while Colston will be Chicago’s new lead tight end, possibly as soon as this upcoming season. He'll also draw comparisons to LaPorta while playing in the offense of new Bears head coach Ben Johnson.

Mason Taylor (Jets), Elijah Arroyo (Seahawks), Harold Fannin Jr. (Browns) and Terrance Ferguson (Rams) also have plenty of fantasy appeal, most likely in dynasty formats.

With that said, here’s my initial look at my top 10 fantasy tight ends for dynasty drafts. 

2025 Fantasy Football Rookie Tight End Rankings

Note: Ages listed as how old the player will be by the end of September.

Rk

Player

Pos

Team

Bye

Age

1

Tyler Warren

TE

IND

11

23

2

Colston Loveland

TE

CHI

5

21

3

Mason Taylor

TE

NYJ

9

21

4

Elijah Arroyo

TE

SEA

8

22

5

Terrance Ferguson

TE

LAR

8

22

6

Harold Fannin Jr.

TE

CLE

9

22

7

Gunnar Helm

TE

TEN

10

23

8

Oronde Gadsden II

TE

LAC

12

22

9

Mitchell Evans

TE

CAR

14

22

10

Luke Lachey

TE

HOU

6

24

Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated.

