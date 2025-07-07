2025 Dynasty Fantasy Football Rookie Tight End Rankings: Mason Taylor Behind Tyler Warren, Colston Loveland
The recent fantasy emergences of Sam LaPorta and Brock Bowers has the value of rookie tight ends on the rise in both redraft and dynasty leagues. This year’s draft class has some talented options, maybe none more than Tyler Warren and Colston Loveland, who were both first-round selections.
Warren will elicit comparisons to Dallas Clark in Indianapolis, while Colston will be Chicago’s new lead tight end, possibly as soon as this upcoming season. He'll also draw comparisons to LaPorta while playing in the offense of new Bears head coach Ben Johnson.
Mason Taylor (Jets), Elijah Arroyo (Seahawks), Harold Fannin Jr. (Browns) and Terrance Ferguson (Rams) also have plenty of fantasy appeal, most likely in dynasty formats.
With that said, here’s my initial look at my top 10 fantasy tight ends for dynasty drafts.
2025 Fantasy Football Rookie Tight End Rankings
Note: Ages listed as how old the player will be by the end of September.
Rk
Player
Pos
Team
Bye
Age
1
Tyler Warren
TE
IND
11
23
2
Colston Loveland
TE
CHI
5
21
3
Mason Taylor
TE
NYJ
9
21
4
Elijah Arroyo
TE
SEA
8
22
5
Terrance Ferguson
TE
LAR
8
22
6
Harold Fannin Jr.
TE
CLE
9
22
7
Gunnar Helm
TE
TEN
10
23
8
Oronde Gadsden II
TE
LAC
12
22
9
Mitchell Evans
TE
CAR
14
22
10
Luke Lachey
TE
HOU
6
24