LSU Football Injury Report: Brian Kelly Provides an Update on the Tigers Roster
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers wrapped up Day 3 of Spring Camp on Wednesday morning with the media receiving a 20-minute viewing of the practice.
It's a new-look roster with a unique blend of fresh faces and returning players as the Bayou Bengals eye a bounce back season in 2025.
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier headlines the returning pieces in 2025, but the program will also bring back a trio of key contributors on defense: Whit Weeks, Harold Perkins and Jacobian Guillory.
The three defensive studs went down with injury during the 2024 season, but are eyeing a summer return to the field.
Kelly provided an update on the veteran players during his press conference on Wednesday morning following Day 3 of Spring Camp.
The Injury Report: Spring Camp Updates
Kelly and the LSU Tigers saw sophomore linebacker Whit Weeks suffer a gruesome injury during the program's Texas Bowl victory over the Baylor Bears on New Year's Eve.
Weeks, the Southeastern Conference leader in solo tackles during the 2024 regular season, played an integral part on LSU's defense as the clearcut leader in the locker room.
After a breakout campaign, the superstar defensive piece suffered a brutal injury in the final game of the year against the Baylor Bears.
Weeks suffered dislocated ankle and a fractured tibia, according to a report from The Advocate. He underwent successful surgery just days after the injury and did not suffer any ligament damage to the injured ankle.
Along with Weeks going down in 2024, the Tigers saw junior linebacker Harold Perkins suffer an ACL tear early in the season.
Now, both Weeks and Perkins will be out for Spring Camp across the next handful of weeks, but the expectation is that they will be good to go in June to begin summer workouts at full speed.
"(Whit Weeks and Harold Perkins) are both moving around, they're very active in their rehab," LSU head coach Brian Kelly said on Wednesday.
"They're both going to be ready for our June training and fully cleared. That gives them the full months of June and July prior to coming into camp, so they'll have no restrictions heading into camp...We feel really good about it"
Along with the pair of linebackers sidelined, LSU is without veteran defensive lineman Jacobian Guillory after suffering an Achilles tear last season.
Guillory will be out for Spring Camp but the expectation remains that he will return in June alongside Weeks and Perkins.
"(Jacobian) Guillory has made really good progress the last two or three weeks," said Kelly. "He was probably a little behind, but he's made some really good progress. He'll be in a position to be fully cleared by June."
